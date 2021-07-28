Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

A little regulatory flexibility was welcome, and important as a means to help restaurants recoup some of the losses they suffered during the interminable pandemic-related shutdowns.

Now that those shutdowns have come to an end, restrictions on indoor dining are being lifted, and the natural instinct of some municipal regulators is to reassert control, while at least some of the restaurants are asking to be allowed to hang onto their expanded streetside operations.

While Minneapolis and St. Paul are studying their options, other cities — among them St. Louis Park and Maple Grove — have stated their intention to cut patio dining options to pre-pandemic levels.

We hope the cities will take a moment, order an espresso and think carefully.

It may be that some pop-up patios are too inconvenient to remain permanently — those that might interfere with emergency vehicles’ access, for instance, or with the accessibility standards mandated by the Americans with Disabilities Act.