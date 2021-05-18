Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. May 17, 2021.
Editorial: Welcome news on state budget deal
Although a special session is necessary, there was needed compromise on the big picture.
Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders struck a budget deal in the early morning hours on Monday, a development that almost assures the Minnesota Legislature will be able to pass a budget at a special session sometime in June.
We say “almost” because a number of policy issues remain unresolved, and though leaders were quick to say they believe the deal will hold up, these are enormous disputes on major issues involving police reform, Walz’s ongoing emergency powers, and environmental rules relating to climate change. “This is a numbers-only agreement,” DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman stressed at a Monday news conference.
With that proviso, however, there is much to praise in the $52 billion, two-year budget deal. It features historic investments in E-12 education — including funding for summer school that’s so vital to students who fell behind during a year of mostly online pedagogy.
Although the deal offers welcome certainty that Paycheck Protection Program loans for businesses and unemployment benefits for those who lost jobs will be exempt from state taxes, it did not come in time for the vast majority of Minnesotans who have already filed their taxes. But officials are looking for ways to avoid refiling by affected taxpayers. “This puts money on the bottom line for our rainy day fund,” Walz said of the agreement. “It invests in our businesses, children and infrastructure.”
Democrats had to ditch their pitch for higher taxes on top wage earners and corporations, along with gas and tobacco tax increases. Republicans wanted Walz to give up his emergency powers, but they remain in place for at least another month. House and Senate leaders and the governor struck a deal that gives Walz autonomy over a chunk of federal COVID-related funds his office needs to expand vaccination and testing sites, while the Legislature retains oversight on the majority of remaining federal funds.
These are difficult compromises, not easy to achieve. “We balanced the budget without raising taxes, we prioritized education, resources for health care. ... It was a fair compromise,” said Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka. Each side, he noted, had to give up things it wanted. And, he added, the work is not done and in some respects is just beginning.
The looming special session has become a distressingly regular feature of government in Minnesota, where all but a few budget-year sessions since 2001 have included them. There have also been two partial shutdowns in that time. Leaders deserve credit for avoiding that scenario this time around.
That said, all the blame for the overtime period should not be laid at the feet of divided government, which Minnesota has had before. In comparing legislative sessions of the past to those of today, Hortman said the work “is far different” from when the Legislature first set up its 120-day sessions, but called it “a reform for another day.”
That day should come sooner rather than later. If the current structure is no longer tenable, that is understandable. But to keep faith with the public, it should be changed so that expectations can be realigned with political realities.
As the Star Tribune Editorial Board argued on Sunday, the Legislature also should ensure that in the weeks leading up to a June special session there will be greater transparency for the public and more opportunities to weigh in, including in person.
The issues surrounding police reforms and the availability of electric vehicles to combat climate change could yet prove critical to an overall deal and are of vital concern to many Minnesotans.
———
St. Cloud Times. May 14, 2021.
Editorial: It’s time for broader access to Minnesota courts
Many aspects of Derek Chauvin’s murder trial were unprecedented or nearly so: The guilty verdict, for starters. The worldwide interest. The damning video evidence.
Also: The presence of cameras, livestreaming the proceeding not only to televisions around the world, but to desktops and the pockets of millions. Wherever there was an internet connection, the trial was live. And more than 22 million Americans watched at least part of it.
That level of access has never happened before in Minnesota, where the battle to open the public’s courts to modern technology has been going on behind the scenes for decades, with some — but not much — progress.
Minnesota prosecutors have long contended that allowing broad access for news cameras inside criminal courtrooms would taint the process. The common arguments are that lawyers might play to the cameras, witnesses might be intimidated by them, that the privacy of jurors would be at risk.
Those arguments are not without merit; the trial of O.J. Simpson was the very definition of “media circus.” However, the Simpson trial is now more than a quarter-century in the past. The relationship of people to video cameras has changed drastically since the days when literally no one had a video camera in their pocket all day, every day to now, when most people do.
Technology and times have changed, but Minnesota’s rules governing cameras in courtrooms barely did.
The trial of Derek Chauvin for George Floyd’s murder in the midst of a worldwide pandemic changed that. Measures to protect the health of witnesses, jurors, court staff and the public created an impasse between social distancing and the defendant’s constitutional right to a public trial, as well as and the public’s constitutional right to witness it. Put more simply: There wasn’t enough space in the courtroom to provide both social distancing and meaningful access to the public.
“This court concludes that the only way to vindicate the defendant’s constitutional right to a public trial and the media’s and public’s constitutional right of access to criminal trials is to allow audio and video coverage,” Judge Petere Cahill ruled.
Cahill’s decision upset decades of precedent by allowing three video cameras to be set up in his courtroom to livestream the proceedings.
The pool reporting arrangement was requested by media around Minnesota and the nation. It allowed a cooperative livestream of Chauvin’s trial to be broadcast on dozens of news platforms, providing unlimited opportunities for the public to see the evidence for themselves, with minimal disruption in the courtroom. (It also came with an arrangement for a rotation of reporters, including those from the St. Cloud Times and its parent organization, the USA Today Network, to sit in the courthouse and report for other news outlets, again minimizing disruption and crowding in the courtroom through cooperation.)
What happened next seemed to convince even some of the measure’s toughest opponents.
“Things went better than the way I thought they were going to,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told WCCO-TV in Minneapolis. “I thought it would alter the way lawyers handled the case and handled evidence. But it went pretty well.”
The long-feared chaos did not happen. The dignity and decorum of the court was preserved. Jurors were not shown or identified until they chose to go public after the trial. Lawyers did not grandstand. Juvenile witnesses were not shown. Graphic video evidence was redacted from broadcast. More than 22 million people got to see for themselves.
Let’s not go backwards, Minnesota. Dozens of states have allowed video and photo coverage of their courtrooms for dozens of years now. As the public’s trust in its institutions is degraded, transparency is one way — perhaps the only way — to restore it.
———
Mankato Free Press. May 16, 2021.
Editorial: GAMING: Don’t pull the plug on e-pulltabs
A hastily-approved plan by the DFL-controlled House to eliminate electronic pulltab charitable gambling should be halted before it decimates the budgets of nonprofits across the state who support hundreds of good causes.
The House bill, HF 2366, was approved in committee and quickly blended into a larger bill that will now be negotiated in conference committee.
The move comes at the behest of Indian tribes in the state who say the e-pulltabs work too much like slot machines and infringe on their exclusive rights to run such machines and casinos. While one can sympathize with that argument, an administrative law judge recently disagreed when the tribes filed a legal action, saying the two gambling devices are not similar.
Now the tribes are asking the Legislature to outlaw the e-pulltab games. That comes years after the tribes agreed to allow the e-pulltabs because they didn’t think they offered competition to the casino slot machines. The games started slow at first but now the technology has made the games easy, fun and popular.
But there’s more at stake than competition for gambling. Some 1,300 plus charities across the state use the e-pulltab money for everything from youth hockey, to the Lions Clubs, athletic scholarships, veterans’ services and lake cleanup efforts. Some $1.3 billion comes in from charitable gambling annually in Minnesota.
A fiscal note on the bill detailed the damage: Local charities would lose $33 million a year, wages would drop by $35 million statewide and local bars and restaurants would lose about $30 million. The e-pulltabs were also set up to help pay for the public cost of the Vikings stadium and that amounts to about $60 million a year.
Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats support the elimination of the e-pulltabs. They’re on the wrong side of this issue. The plan would not be implemented until next fall, when the hope is that the games could be redesigned to not mimic casino gambling. That’s an iffy proposition at best and carries too much risk of this funding going away completely, hurting charities and taxpayers.
It’s troubling this plan seems like it was rushed through. Many stakeholders haven’t had a chance to weigh in.