Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

That level of access has never happened before in Minnesota, where the battle to open the public’s courts to modern technology has been going on behind the scenes for decades, with some — but not much — progress.

Minnesota prosecutors have long contended that allowing broad access for news cameras inside criminal courtrooms would taint the process. The common arguments are that lawyers might play to the cameras, witnesses might be intimidated by them, that the privacy of jurors would be at risk.

Those arguments are not without merit; the trial of O.J. Simpson was the very definition of “media circus.” However, the Simpson trial is now more than a quarter-century in the past. The relationship of people to video cameras has changed drastically since the days when literally no one had a video camera in their pocket all day, every day to now, when most people do.

Technology and times have changed, but Minnesota’s rules governing cameras in courtrooms barely did.