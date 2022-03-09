Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. March 7, 2022.

Editorial: Both Twin Cities start chief searches

Although St. Paul has a stronger foundation than Mpls., two leaders will face some of the same challenges.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has announced the process for hiring a new police chief, including the selection of a search firm. It’s a critical decision that will go a long way toward determining if the mayor’s second term is a success.

The city will rightly seek significant public input as it seeks a Minneapolis Police Department leader who can handle multiple challenges — including reducing violent crime, building public trust in the department and making major internal changes to how cops do their jobs.

Frey said he has hired California-based Public Sector Search & Consulting Inc. (PSSC), a national firm focused exclusively on police executive searches. The company will be paid around $95,000 to help find a chief who will earn at least $200,000 annually.

Frey has also formed a search committee made up of diverse community members to help interview candidates vetted by PSSC and make recommendations to the mayor. Expectations are that the new leader will be selected this summer to replace Medaria Arradondo, who stepped down in January.

Minneapolis officials should seek a police leader who has a clear vision of how MPD should operate. Minneapolis needs a talented, high-energy chief who can move quickly on reforms, speed up officer hiring while emphasizing diversity and character, and establish lasting relationships in the community.

“This will be one of the most if not the most consequential hire we make. We’ve got to do this right,” Frey told an editorial writer. In a statement, he also said, “The importance of hiring a reform-minded Chief of Police to lead a culture shift in our department cannot be overstated.”

Frey has not said if interim Chief Amelia Huffman, who previously expressed interest in the job, will make the cut of candidates under consideration.

In St. Paul, Chief Todd Axtell will retire when his term ends on June 23. Some City Council members there say they’d like the new chief named by early summer so the transition could occur with no need for an interim hire. However, Mayor Melvin Carter has yet to announce a search firm and an advisory committee, promising to do so soon. His timeline would have Axtell’s successor begin sometime in August.

St. Paul also will seek community input though surveys, public testimony and conversations with stakeholder groups. Last week, the council started discussing minimum requirements for a chief that included at least four years of experience as a high-ranking police administrator with at least 500 sworn officers. A public hearing will be held on Wednesday to discuss the hiring criteria.

St. Cloud Times. March 4, 2022.

Editorial: Repeat of ‘enormous’ Minnesota budget surplus needs to be prevented

Minnesota’s state government bank accounts are riding high on a $9.25 billion budget surplus, Minnesota Management and Budget announced Monday.

That’s a number so big it needs some perspective. So here is some.

Minnesota’s “extra” money for the two-year budget cycle could:

— Fund the state of South Dakota for about a year and half.

— Buy the New York Yankees. And the Miami Marlins. .. and the Oakland A’s.

— Purchase a little more than one-third of Delta Airlines.

— Match Sartell’s 2020 median household income for every household in the city for almost 18 years.

Less than three months ago, we wrote that a significantly smaller $7.7 billion projected state budget surplus was cause to re-examine the state’s ground rules.

”...a multi-billion dollar overshoot of what we thought we needed to run the state means it’s time to reexamine the policies that led here to ensure we’re leaving as much money as possible where it belongs - at home with the people who earned it,” we said then.

Now, in less than 12 weeks, the budget surplus estimate has $1.5 billion — a figure the Associated Press (an entity not known for hyperbole) called “enormous.”

The majority of the state’s surplus is directly attributable to higher-than-expected tax revenues. Less than 4% of the windfall comes from to reduced state spending. That means we are sending vastly more money to St. Paul than it takes to run the government at currently expected levels for the next two years.

Responsibly, some of the overage is destined to fully fund the $2.7 billion budget reserve. Like a family with a savings account, it makes sense to have some money stashed.

As is to be expected, there are interests lined up to propose giving it back in the form of election-year tax cuts. There are interests lined up to propose shored-up spending on the state’s huge list of obligations, including education and critical deferred infrastructure maintenance. And there are experts who say the uncertain state of the economy and world events call for cautious husbanding of the money.

Simple answers - “give it all back!” or “spend it on things we need!” or “hang on to most of it in case things get worse!” - are always the most comfortable answers. They’re easy to understand and they’re emotionally satisfying.

But uncomfortably complex answers are often the best solutions to complex issues. The answer lies in “some of all of the above.”

Clearly our lawmakers will have to be willing and able to think critically about what’s best for Minnesota, not just their party or their re-election bids. And then they’ll have to be willing to make deals with people they don’t normally agree with.

But while deciding how divvy up $9.25 billion is a big job, the most important one is to begin to take a hard look at how our state revenue — taxes collected from people and businesses — became so out of step with budget needs, then take steps to prevent this from happening again.

Clearly, no one can expect to nail the balance of revenue and budget every year. Economic forces, systemic shocks like pandemics and wars, changes in other funding sources all make that impossible. But can Minnesota do better than take billions more than it needs from its people? We think so. Legislators faced with budget shortfalls do hard work and make hard decisions to resolve the imbalance. The same work is called for when a budget surplus reaches the level of “enormous.”

Are they up to the task? We believe they are. Most — not all, but most — public servants try to do what they believe is right, most of the time.

They’ll stand an even better chance if their constituents encourage complex thinking and accept complex solutions to complex issues. Fixing the system is the top priority.

Mankato Free Press. March 9, 2022.

Editorial: Gambling: Time to approve sports betting

A sports gambling bill is a good bet to pass the Minnesota Legislature this year after years of opposition from the Native American casinos, who have now embraced the idea as they will be the primary operators.

But sports betting is also good for Minnesota business and consumers, who are already wagering on sports online and in neighboring states. House and Senate bills would give the tribes control of sports betting in the state with in-person betting at casinos. The tribes would also work with vendors for online games. The Senate bill also would allow sports in-person betting at the states’ racetracks.

While the sports betting would be taxed, the House bill calls for funding to go to gambling regulation and oversight, gambling addiction groups and youth sports with an emphasis on juvenile organizations in high crime neighborhoods. Opponents argue we don’t need to feed another addiction and add to the burden of our social service spending, but with casino gambling and the Minnesota lottery, the problem gambling issue has been with us for some time.

It’s important we adequately fund programs that deal with gambling addiction and be aware of the ancillary social costs, including personal crimes, theft and drug abuse.

It’s not often there is strong bipartisan support for anything at the Minnesota Legislature, so approving something that will bring business to casinos and other related businesses is a good thing for the economy. The House bill’s authors, Rep. Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, and Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, note that the bill will go through up to six committees to get the proper vetting from all interest groups.

Minnesota has to get beyond some of its longtime barriers to business that were relevant for some time in the past but are no longer now.

Sports betting for Minnesota is a win-win.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0