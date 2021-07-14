Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. July 8, 2021.
Editorial: Commissioners deserve better
Laura Bishop’s politically coerced resignation means the state may lose out on future talent.
The Republican state Senate succeeded this week in forcing out Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Commissioner Laura Bishop, whose chief sin, apparently, was carrying out the agenda of the DFL governor who appointed her, Tim Walz.
Bishop resigned shortly before a confirmation vote that would have sealed her fate. Senate Republicans waited until the budget was completed, waited until the legislation most important to them — the tax bill, with its $1 billion in cuts — was signed by Walz. Then, when both sides should have taken a moment to congratulate one another on a hard-fought but well-balanced budget marked by compromise, the Senate decided to exact its revenge. So eager were its members to do so that they extended the special session at taxpayer expense.
Bishop didn’t fit the GOP’s attempts to paint her as some wild-eyed liberal. Prior to joining the cabinet, she worked for Best Buy for 16 years. She was part of the leadership team that succeeded in the remarkable turnaround of a company that at one point appeared doomed.
Previously Bishop had been a member of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce board of directors and chaired the Minnesota Retailers Association. She also has a lengthy list of public contributions that included stints at the U.S. State Department and White House.
Candidates of that quality are hard to come by, and even harder to persuade to leave the private sector for state government. They deserve better than to have a sword kept hanging over their heads, which this time dropped two and a half years into Bishop’s four-year term.
Who will take these jobs knowing that a Senate vote could remove them at any time for virtually any reason? Senate Republicans’ beef was with the governor, over climate change policies on which they have a different viewpoint. In particular they objected to tougher emission standards.
That is a policy dispute best settled by elections. Bishop broke no laws, violated no ethical standards. Firing her accomplishes little, since Walz has already named her replacement. And it has cost the state yet another public servant.
The Senate exercised its option to hold a confirmation vote at any time. For much of the state’s history the Senate, with few exceptions, gave governors their choice of cabinet members. Since 1980, only about a dozen failed confirmation. There have been a couple of other notable cases. Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty’s first education commissioner, Cheri Yecke, failed confirmation on a party-line vote in a DFL Senate in 2004. Carol Molnau, who served as Pawlenty’s lieutenant governor and transportation commissioner was relieved of departmental duties after the collapse of the Interstate 35 bridge.
Just as troubling as the action the Senate took this week was the way lawmakers took it. This was not something so urgent that it required extending a special session. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, adjourned earlier this week without taking up two other commissioners scheduled for votes, Sarah Strommen at the Department of Natural Resources and Jennifer Ho at Housing, saying that they did not need to worry about their jobs going forward.
But why wouldn’t they worry? Another special session is coming in September, to iron out details over distribution of bonuses to front-line workers during the pandemic. Walz should get an ironclad agreement that that session will not be used to force out additional commissioners.
Gazelka, who is considering a run for governor, said recently that “it’s important for a governor to pick commissioners who can work on both sides of the aisle.” But Bishop did work with both sides. The MPCA under her tenure granted permits to the controversial Line 3 pipeline and defended PolyMet mining permits in court, projects supported by Republicans.
This tactic may well cost Minnesota valuable candidates now and in the future. Our state will be poorer for it.
———
St. Cloud Times. July 9, 2021.
Editorial: The spirit of the law has proven inconvenient for Senate Republicans, to Minnesota’s detriment
There is a legal concept so widely accepted that its tenets are mentioned at least as far back as William Shakespeare’s time: “the spirit of the law.”
The concept acknowledges that while making, practicing and adjudicating law is a precise business, it’s nearly impossible to address every eventuality. In that gap between exact words and the messiness of everyday life lies “the spirit of the law” — the clear intent of the lawmakers who made the rules.
We saw a prime example at the Minnesota Capitol last week.
Violations of the spirit of the law are, of course, so common that industries have arisen to find ways around laws without actually breaking them. For example, tax loopholes that allow the extremely rich to pay a lower percentage of their wealth in taxes than members of the middle class and working poor. (We’ll leave the argument about whether those are intentional loopholes for another day.)
Another obvious example: Senate Republicans deciding, in the final hours of the latest 2021 special session of the Minnesota Legislature, that they finally had time to consider the qualifications of a tiny few of the approximately 120 cabinet-level commissioners and appointed state board members over which it has confirmation power.
Only four of Gov. Tim Walz’s 24 Cabinet-level appointees have been confirmed so far: Agriculture Commissioner Thom Peterson, Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson, Mediation Services Commissioner Janet Johnson and Mark Phillips, commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, who was confirmed just last week.
You’ll note that Walz was inaugurated 2½ years ago. Governors generally name appointees shortly after taking office.
So why are these confirmation proceedings happening now, 2½ years in, and only a few of them at that? Because the spirit of the law that makes the Senate a vital roadblock for corrupt or incompetent appointees of a bad governor is less convenient right now than the letter of the law, which allows them to force out qualified leaders because its one of the few weapons available to them.
The Minnesota GOP finds itself in a position of weakness now, positioned against a governor and House controlled by Democrats. That weakness is proven by the party’s year-long failure to muster the votes it needed to overturn the governor’s less-than-popular emergency powers.
So lacking leverage elsewhere, the GOP leadership has decided to use the law’s silence on deadlines for confirmation of appointees as a bargaining chip, hanging on to the threat of ouster indefinitely, to the detriment of Minnesotans.
And the tactic does cost all of us — in inefficiencies in the operation of state agencies when leadership changes abruptly on a political whim, and in the lost opportunity to get the best people for these important jobs. Knowing they could be summarily dismissed after years of work is not an enticement to lure high performers who quite often take a pay cut to leave the private sector to do the state’s work. If this trend of long-term limbo continues, second-rate public servants in key positions will be the result.
Republicans have disingenuously argued that delayed confirmations allow time to see if an appointee is competent. That would make sense if these jobs were internships or entry-level gigs with unproven hopefuls. They’re not, however. Minnesota gubernatorial appointees from all parties have historically been known quantities with public track records from which their qualifications can be easily judged.
Even providing the Senate leadership with the benefit of the doubt on that point, such drastic delays in confirmation lack sense: If the 20 Cabinet-level commissioners still awaiting confirmation are not qualified, they’ve been allowed to serve incompetently for more than half of the governor’s four-year term. That seems like an unjustifiably long probationary period at the taxpayers’ expense.
No, the situation is not one of bad appointees. It’s one of a weak party wielding whatever power it can find — even outside the spirit of the law — to gain traction. This year, it’s the GOP violating the spirit of the law. Eventually, however, the balance of power will shift. If the Democrats follow suit, they’ll be equally in line for criticism.
The spirit of the law and of public service? Or the spirit of party supremacy? We know which is better for Minnesota.
———
Mankato Free Press. July 12, 2021.
Editorial: Safety of Indigenous women deserves state’s attention
Minnesota has attained a horrible but necessary achievement: The state is taking the lead in putting a stop to the murder and disappearance of Indigenous women.
Minnesota’s recently passed public safety budget includes money to form the first state office in the U.S. with a focus on missing and murdered Indigenous relatives.
Indigenous women and girls are far more likely to experience violence, be murdered or go missing compared to other demographic groups in Minnesota, according to a state task force that studied the issue for two years.
While Indigenous people make up just 1% of the state’s population, 9% of all murdered girls and women in Minnesota from 2010-2019 were American Indian. Along with being trafficked, women are twice as likely to be sexually assaulted as women of other races, according to federal data.
A 2017 case may be familiar to most people. A 22-year-old pregnant Native woman went missing from her apartment in Fargo, North Dakota. Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind was later found dead across the Red River in Moorhead, dumped by her neighbors who’d cut out her baby and killed her.
LaFontaine-Greywind’s case received attention because of how brutal the circumstances were. But her death is far from an isolated case. The task force determined that between 27 and 54 Native women and girls in Minnesota were missing in any given month from 2012 to 2020.
The panel recommended that a specific office be devoted to the problem to give it the attention it deserves. State funding will staff an office with a director and three other employees.
The office is to provide assistance to law enforcement during active missing person cases and conduct reviews of cases that have gone cold. It would link up with a new federal cold-case unit established by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American to lead a U.S. Cabinet agency.
A data dashboard with multiple sources for the information is to be established to allow immediate sharing. The sooner that information can be distributed, the quicker cases can be solved.
Distrust of authorities, incorrectly classifying deaths as suicides or misidentifying the race of the victims all contribute to suspected underreporting, likely making the problem bigger than anyone knows.
The hope is that Minnesota’s focus on this problem and the steps being taken to tackle it will serve as a model for other states to do the same.
A coordinated effort and continuing awareness are needed to put a stop to targeting Indigenous women as victims of violence.
END
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.