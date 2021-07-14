Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

You’ll note that Walz was inaugurated 2½ years ago. Governors generally name appointees shortly after taking office.

So why are these confirmation proceedings happening now, 2½ years in, and only a few of them at that? Because the spirit of the law that makes the Senate a vital roadblock for corrupt or incompetent appointees of a bad governor is less convenient right now than the letter of the law, which allows them to force out qualified leaders because its one of the few weapons available to them.

The Minnesota GOP finds itself in a position of weakness now, positioned against a governor and House controlled by Democrats. That weakness is proven by the party’s year-long failure to muster the votes it needed to overturn the governor’s less-than-popular emergency powers.

So lacking leverage elsewhere, the GOP leadership has decided to use the law’s silence on deadlines for confirmation of appointees as a bargaining chip, hanging on to the threat of ouster indefinitely, to the detriment of Minnesotans.