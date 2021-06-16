Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

However, we don’t think this is a fight Minnesotans need right now, despite the good it would do for the environment. This is especially true in a session where everything else is in contention and very little progress one way or the other is made on any of it.

Proponents of the move say getting more hybrid and electric cars on Minnesota roads would cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. However, those who oppose the move say it would put undue pressure on dealers, especially along the border where the temptation would lie for buyers to simply go to Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota or Wisconsin to buy their next vehicle for a cheaper price.

“All this rule is going to do is mean higher prices for everyone, and fewer trucks and fewer vehicles that people want to buy, on dealership lots,” said Scott Lambert, president of the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association in a December 18, 2020, story.

In that same story, Rep. Dale Lueck (R-Aitkin) said that the price of a car could go up by as much as $2,500, though state officials said that number is closer to $1,000. Either way, that can mean the difference for whether or not many families buy out of state rather than in state.