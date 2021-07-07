Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Rep. Cedrick Frazier, an attorney from New Hope, said in a series of tweets that while the bill “didn’t go nearly far enough on important police accountability and reform measures … there are a few great things that will move Minnesota forward.“Among the most important is a provision Frazier carried that will allow the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board to build a database of problem officers so that they will no longer be able to job-hop to other agencies.

These are all valuable initiatives, yet Frazier is right that the task of reforming criminal justice and holding law enforcement accountable is not over. It wasn’t over last year, despite serious reforms that followed George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis officer. And neither will this year be the final installment.

Walz added another important piece with executive actions earlier this week. Although the House and Senate failed to reach agreement on quick release of bodycam footage to victim families in deadly force cases, Walz declared that it will, indeed, be the new standard for state law enforcement officers. And, he noted, it can’t just be in instances where departments believe the video exonerates their officers. “It has to be uniform,” he said. “That goes a long way toward letting people know what happened and building trust.”