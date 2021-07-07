Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. July 1, 2021.
Editorial: Police reform is a work in progress in Minnesota
An assessment of what was accomplished by the Legislature and what needs further attention.
Minnesota continues to inch forward on much-needed public safety reforms.
Progress has been halting and too slow for many. But as this year’s legislative session finally grinds to a close, months of House hearings, protracted negotiations with the Senate, and executive action by Gov. Tim Walz have culminated in measurable gains.
The public safety bill puts sensible limits on the use of no-knock warrants and informants. It requires 911 operators to refer mental health calls to mental health teams. It will reform civil asset forfeitures, which some departments have relied on too heavily. It dials back fines and fees that disproportionately hurt low-income Minnesotans.
There is a desperately needed boost for funding public defenders and legal aid. The bill ends the barbaric practice of juvenile shackling in court. Police will no longer be required to arrest low-level offenders just for missing a court date.
Rep. Jamie Long, DFL-Minneapolis, who sits on the public safety committee, said the bill contained “important steps toward justice that will save lives, improve fairness.” He’s right, and it’s important not to lose sight of the good that will come from these efforts.
Rep. Cedrick Frazier, an attorney from New Hope, said in a series of tweets that while the bill “didn’t go nearly far enough on important police accountability and reform measures … there are a few great things that will move Minnesota forward.“Among the most important is a provision Frazier carried that will allow the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) board to build a database of problem officers so that they will no longer be able to job-hop to other agencies.
These are all valuable initiatives, yet Frazier is right that the task of reforming criminal justice and holding law enforcement accountable is not over. It wasn’t over last year, despite serious reforms that followed George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis officer. And neither will this year be the final installment.
Walz added another important piece with executive actions earlier this week. Although the House and Senate failed to reach agreement on quick release of bodycam footage to victim families in deadly force cases, Walz declared that it will, indeed, be the new standard for state law enforcement officers. And, he noted, it can’t just be in instances where departments believe the video exonerates their officers. “It has to be uniform,” he said. “That goes a long way toward letting people know what happened and building trust.”
Walz told an editorial writer he hopes the state can lead the way with model policy that other jurisdictions will be able to follow. He pointed to the shooting of Winston Smith by members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force who were not permitted to wear bodycams as an incident “that breeds massive mistrust.” He also ordered $15 million in federal funds spent on community violence intervention and a new level of public access for some of the data collected by the POST board.
State Republicans rightly pushed for money to fund violent-crime enforcement teams, but also blocked attempts to ban so-called pretextual stops, such as those for expired license tabs. It’s true that some of those encounters lead to discoveries that may prevent crimes, but they also pose a hazard for ordinary motorists, particularly those of color, and can easily escalate. That is a serious, complicated issue that the Legislature should revisit.
“There are no easy fixes here,” Walz said of police reform in Minnesota. “It’s an ongoing process, and we have much more to do.”
St. Cloud Times. July 2, 2021.
Editorial: Minnesota legislators passed on their chance for significant policing reform
Minnesota elected state lawmakers spent some of the finest days of the summer so far butting heads on their way to a deal that averted a government shutdown.
That they spent these in the back rooms instead of the sunshine is their penance, perhaps.
The $52 billion state budget deal was hailed as a win-win. Republicans got their way on blocking tax increases for the wealthiest Minnesotans and an end to the peacetime emergency that allowed Gov. Tim Walz special powers to manage the pandemic. (And, once again for the people in the back: The Legislature could have ended Walz’s emergency powers at any time — Republicans simply couldn’t convince enough lawmakers to win that vote. Which is how it’s supposed to work, and Republicans could be very glad of that when they regain control of the governor’s mansion.)
Democrats hailed “significant investment” in education and human services.
Perhaps the most important thing is what didn’t happen in this year’s sessions: meaningful public safety reform. In this, of all periods in history, our lawmakers took only painfully small steps.
A bill that would limit the use of so-called “no-knock” warrant execution moved Minnesota inches in the right direction. The measure is intended to limit unannounced police break-ins for low-level drug crimes. That’s a good thing, and if you doubt that conclusion, seek out the story of a Coon Rapids mother and daughter who were held at gunpoint earlier this year when police went to the wrong address.
The risk to members of the public and to officers who can be met with deadly forced by terrified occupants should only be acceptable when it’s clearly outweighed by the risk posed by the suspected crime itself.
The law also requires accountability at the top levels of police hierarchies to approve such warrants, as well as a report to the Legislature which will help ensure the public has the information it needs to judge the success of the limits.
Democrats pushed hard to end what they call “pretextual” police action. They wanted to curtail the authority of police to pull over motorists for low-level offenses like broken taillights or expired tabs. This was a bad idea that deserved to be defeated, even though the practice is a well-known contributing factor to the disproportionate policing of Black and brown drivers. To end racial profiling, we should actively reform police officers and agencies that racially profile or, alternatively, take offenses they’re not allowed to stop drivers for off the lawbooks. Statutes that aren’t consistently enforced are statutes that shouldn’t exist.
And Gov. Walz took solo action last week that earmarked $15 million for violence prevention and requires state police agencies to release body camera video to survivors of people killed by them within five days. We’ll call that fine, but it won’t change much for many.
Meanwhile, Republicans drew a hard line against any measure they believed to be anti-police. We question whether characterizing the debate as people vs. police is the best way forward.
One of the few unmitigated public safety successes of the session: action taken to correct the abominable effects of a recent Minnesota Supreme Court decision. The court held that perpetrators of sexual assault can’t face the harsher penalties associated with attacks on incapacitated victims if those victims voluntarily drank or took drugs.
While that might be a correct legal interpretation of Minnesota’s existing laws, it’s a terrifying act of victim-blaming that effectively told predators that a lighter penalty for rape is available for the price of several drinks for your victim.
We’ll call that change a success.
Albert Lea Tribune. July 6, 2021.
Editorial: Welcome out-of-area visitors to Albert Lea
With many events resuming this summer, it will not be uncommon to see more guests from out of the area coming to Albert Lea again.
One such occasion will happen this week with the Van Nationals, the 48th National Truck-In, hosted by the Twin City Vans Club.
According to the event website, the Van Nationals is the premier van event that started in Denver and has since been held by a different club each year.
The site states in the 1970s, attendance was as high as 10,000 vans at a time, and although vanning is not as big as it once used to be, the event still pulls in typically at least 600 vans.
These people will be staying at our fairgrounds, campgrounds and hotels, buying gas and other items at our gas stations and stores, and might even venture out for some retail shopping.
This is a chance we have to showcase Albert Lea for what it is: a beautiful community with kind and generous people.
We hope everyone welcomes these visitors and any other groups to the community with open arms this summer, and we hope all of these visitors enjoy their stay here.
Thanks, too, to all those who are attending the Van Nationals for giving us a glimpse into your world Saturday with a van parade beginning at 10:30 a.m. starting at the fairgrounds and ending in downtown Albert Lea.
