 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

  • 0

Minneapolis Star Tribune. December 10, 2022.

Editorial: Record surplus should spur innovation

Minnesota lawmakers have a historic opportunity to invest in a better future for the state.

Minnesota’s projected budget surplus of $17.6 billion is a windfall that this state may never see again, the confluence of a global pandemic that resulted in massive federal funding, pent-up demand from nearly two years of mostly sheltering in place, and a resurgence of the economy as things move toward normal.

That wasn’t the only good news in the economic forecast released earlier this week. Minnesota’s unemployment remains at historic lows. Trade has recovered nicely. Our budget reserves are full, and inflation is expected to inch back down. Even with a mild recession potentially coming, the state appears well-positioned for the future.

People are also reading…

That presents Minnesota with some historic opportunities, but there is a need to weigh options carefully. That money — by far the largest surplus in state history — is enough to allow for state investment that can drive innovation and lay the groundwork for future prosperity. There are many needs in this state: public education, still grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic; public safety, which is in crisis right now; mental health needs that have only worsened in the last two years, and a backlog of infrastructure projects.

But there is also the chance to do more, to dream a little bigger. Whether that involves climate change and better electric vehicle networks; a broadband network laid from one corner of this state to the other, or innovative public transportation projects is too early to say. But we would encourage lawmakers to engage in some serious brainstorming.

Charlie Weaver, head of the Minnesota Business Partnership, a former legislator and former state commissioner, told an editorial writer that “whether it’s education or infrastructure or energy, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Let’s not screw it up. Let’s be bold.”

One way to tap that potential, he said, would be to create a $1 billion innovation fund designed to draw matching federal funds for new ideas. Often, he said, the match is not one for one, but one state dollar for every five or six federal dollars, becoming a force multiplier that can boost new efforts.

“Other states have this,” Weaver said. “We’re already a center for health care, agriculture, medical devices. Going forward in the next 10 to 20 years, we need to figure out what we’re good at and then be the best at it. That’s what’s going to attract talent and build this state.”

DFLers will control the state’s top offices and both bodies of the Legislature as a result of the last election. That presents a chance to control the agenda not seen in many years. Nevertheless, we would urge them not to overlook contributions that Republicans might make. This state is at its best when both sides come together and are vested in improvements.

Gov. Tim Walz has already smartly positioned himself in that middle ground that could serve to bridge differences among the four caucuses and two parties. The governor should make his case for rebate checks, implemented in such Republican states as Florida, which could provide immediate relief to Minnesotans grappling with high inflation. But it’s worth debating whether doing so would add to the inflation problem.

Walz has also indicated he is still in favor of a repeal of state taxes on Social Security for “a large number of Minnesotans.” That may not make much sense from a strictly progressive point of view. House Speaker Melissa Hortman has said it would have “exploding tails” given the state’s aging population. And it would give the highest return to the wealthiest Minnesotans, since a large part of Social Security income at lower levels is already shielded from state taxes. But it’s also true that Minnesota is an outlier — one of only 12 or 13 states that still tax Social Security. There may be value in persuading wealthier Minnesotans — and their assets — to remain here.

Similarly, Democrats are pushing hard for paid family and medical leave, to be funded by a possible mix of employer and employee payroll taxes. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, fewer than a dozen states offer some form of paid family and medical leave. That could be a transformational issue that revitalizes this state’s ability to attract new talent. but talks should include all stakeholders, including businesses, unions and others.

Minnesota’s window won’t stay open forever. According to State Economist Laura Kalambokidis, the unemployment rate is expected to rise to 5.7% in 2023 and remain above 4.5% through 2026. The economic slowdown would affect everything from business and housing to wages. Individual income taxes are projected to fall by nearly $1 billion in the coming biennium. Minnesota, she said, has one of the tightest labor markets in the country, with only four job seekers for every 10 openings, and that’s limiting growth.

That all makes it imperative for Minnesota to invest wisely and in ways that will produce a defined payoff for the state. The 2023 Legislature will have serious work to do in balancing needs and wants, separating ideas that could transform from those that lack substance. We urge lawmakers to come together quickly and do what they can to seize an opportunity that may never come again.

Mankato Free Press. December 8, 2022.

Editorial: Legislature ' Think of it as two surpluses

The first thing to know about Minnesota’s projected $17.6 billion budget surplus is: That figure will change soon after the next Legislature convenes in January. A new forecast is due in February. So even if God dropped everything else and a detailed consensus developed immediately about what to do with all that money, lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz would do well to wait for that update.

The next thing to know is probably this: Most of that projected surplus — some $12 billion — is described as one-time money, much if not all of it left over from the last session, when the Republicans reneged on the grand bargain struck by the governor and legislative leaders.

There is, of course, no immediate consensus, just immediate regurgitation of previous proposals, some of them inflated to match the inflated estimate. The governor repeated last year’s proposal for tax rebates, a notion that found few takers in the 2021 session.

The incoming leaders of the minority Republicans reflexively called for tax cuts, including exempting Social Security payments from the income tax. Advocates for the various activities of state government — including cities, counties and school boards, whose functions are supported by state funding — will certainly seek increases.

It certainly doesn’t escape our notice that the surplus estimate came the day after the city of Mankato approved a 26% tax increase on homeowners, an increase that is mirrored in other Minnesota cities. The state is flooded with revenue; local governments, less so.

Without getting too far into the details, it seems to us that the Capitol’s denizens would do well to view this giant surplus as two different piles of money: The one-time money and what we might call the “structural” surplus. Boosting recurring spending out of the one-time money is the surest route to a future budget crunch.

Viewed that way, Walz’s rebate proposal — which last year was $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for joint filers — would come out of the $12 billion one-time pile, while eliminating the income tax on Social Security would come out of the structural pile, since that would be a recurring reduction in revenue.

It also seems to us that the sheer bulk of the one-time pile offers a potential run-around on the Legislature’s chronic inability to deliver a bonding bill — legislation authorizing the state to borrow money for construction projects.

A bonding bill requires a supermajority. Investing in our decaying public infrastructure on a pay-as-you-go basis would not only avoid the necessity for a supermajority, it would avoid paying interest on the bonds at a time when rates are rising.

$17.6 billion is a lot of money, but it is not infinite. Surpluses, like shortfalls, require restraint and patience on the part of lawmakers. Let the debate begin.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out forcefully against those who perpetrate or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred. Pittsburgh rabbi Seth Adelson says anxiety in the Jewish community in the city is even higher than four years ago, when 11 worshippers were killed by a gunman at a synagogue near his temple.

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials say that has them worried. State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield told reporters Tuesday that Minnesota is doing “better than the vast majority of the nation,” but its vaccinations numbers are still “way below” where they should be. Minnesota is experiencing high case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV. Lynfield urges Minnesotans who aren’t up to date on their COVID-19 and flu shots to get them now before the holidays are in full swing.

Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies 'justified' in Otsego killing

A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife. The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor's yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire. The Star Tribune reports that Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says the deputies will not face charges. Hansen had a history of mental health issues.

St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released video from body and squad car cameras that they say shows an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man he fatally shot. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson died at a hospital after the Monday shooting. His family and community members have been calling on police to make video of the incident public. Johnson’s stepfather says the newly released video clips do not meet the family’s desire for transparency. But Sgt. Cody Blanshan’s attorney says the video shows his client's use of deadly force was justified. Blanshan remains on administrative leave.

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

Former University of Iowa President Boyd dies at age 95

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday. He was 95. The university declined to give a cause of death. Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 29, 1927. He received bachelor of science in law and bachelor of laws degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master of law and doctor of juridical science degrees from the University of Michigan. He served as president at Iowa from 1969 to 1981, when he became president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. He later returned to the UI as a law professor and served as interim president in 2002 and 2003.

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks police say they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. Police say the man told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it “war” when they got into his bird feeder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Huge storm system brings heavy snow, tornadoes to parts of U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News