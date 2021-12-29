Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. December 22, 2021.

Editorial: Success stories with guaranteed income

St. Paul pilot program shows families use the funds for necessities and financial stability.

One St. Paul family used the extra income to buy a child’s winter coat and for rent, groceries and other necessities. A single mother of three said the $500 per month “lifted a big weight” from her budget after she was laid off from her job in the early months of the pandemic.

Still another mother said the additional money allowed her to cover bills and have a little extra for modest Christmas presents — during a year when her family expected to be too strapped for money to have any gifts.

All three families, who recently shared their stories with the Star Tribune, benefited from St. Paul’s People’s Prosperity Pilot, a program launched in November 2020 by Mayor Melvin Carter. Preliminary reviews of the effort show that it is working as intended. The monthly income bump is giving participants more financial breathing room by covering basic needs.

“One of the amazing things about this policy is the way in which just having enough money to get to the end of the month sort of unlocks a world of potential for families,” Carter said.

Under the pilot, 150 lower-income families were selected to receive $500 a month for 18 months. Participants had to have incomes at or below 300% of the federal poverty level and demonstrate that they were economically affected by the pandemic. More than 80% of families selected for the pilot identify as people of color, and nearly half live on the city’s East Side.

The $1.6 million program was funded with $214,117 of federal CARES Act money, with the rest coming from grants and nonprofit donors.

Carter is part of a growing group of U.S. mayors who are trying guaranteed income programs for low-income residents. The mayors say that sending cash to families without any strings attached is a simple, powerful way bridge the gaps for those who are only partially covered by or excluded from existing social safety net programs.

The funds move quickly into the economy, and recipients have the flexibility to use the money for a variety of needs such as rent, food, a car repair to get to work, a computer for distance learning or school supplies.

Studies from other similar programs, including one in Stockton, Calif., show those are typically the kinds of expenses recipients cover with these funds. That research, as well as studies of how stimulus checks were spent, shows that the funds are not wasted. In Stockton, participants reported improved health and quality of life — and their participation in full-time employment jumped from 28% to 40% in a year.

The universal basic income concept isn’t new; it has been suggested numerous times during the past century, including when the late Martin Luther King Jr. promoted it during the civil rights era. Both conservative and liberal researchers have studied the idea, with some positing that direct payments could cost the government less than current programs.

St. Paul’s program wraps up next year. City leaders and advocates across the country hope these pilot programs will lend momentum to the guaranteed income movement. Further analysis can help determine whether the payments should be used by the federal government to either supplement or replace current anti-poverty efforts.

St. Cloud Times. December 26, 2021.

Editorial: Make the new year a time to be a new, kinder you

New year, new you.

Or at least, hopefully, 2022 will feel a bit more new.

This last year has felt like an extension of 2020 — a “groundhog” year — as we’ve continued to weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The year started with a bang — literally — when supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capital on Jan. 6. 2021 also brought hope when the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine became widely available.

We’ve had ups and downs. Some loosening of pandemic restrictions along with COVID variants that are difficult to pronounce. Important trial verdicts that we agreed and disagreed with. But we made it through.

So what can we do to make next year better? We think the simplest answer is this: be kind.

Kindness and compassion are something we can all agree that the world needs more of. And while the outlook for 2022 is up in the air and many factors are out of our control, one thing we can do is offer up kindness and compassion to our neighbors.

These acts of kindness could be big like large donations and hours spent volunteering, or small signs of hope like helping a neighbor shovel their driveway or holding open a door.

While we can’t guarantee that 2022 will be better than this year (or the last), we can all make an effort to make the world a little bit better of a place to be.

Mankato Free Press. December 28, 2021.

Editorial: Review of historic markers should be an ongoing effort

Historical markers tell stories about different communities and areas of the state in a way that can’t easily be done in another form.

Minnesota has long had a historical marker program and, like other states, a majority of those markers were created and placed many decades ago. Markers have largely been created by those in power and history is sometimes skewed.

That’s why it’s important to reevaluate historical markers and change them up if a more balanced story needs to be told.

That’s the idea behind a national effort by the Birmingham, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative that has installed dozens of markers, mostly in the South, to remember racial terror lynchings.

While there were fewer lynchings in Minnesota, plenty of markers either ignore the contribution of people of color or are simply racially insensitive in current times.

Minnesota doesn’t have a great abundance of markers or landmarks recognizing Black or other minority cultures. The state has only one African American National Historic Landmark certified by the National Park Service — Pilgrim Baptist Church in St. Paul, the oldest Black church in Minnesota.

When it comes to historical markers, many are understandably focused on the early settlement of the state. Many mention American Indians who were in the area, and those references can be racist or trivialize the suffering Indigenous people suffered from white settlers.

Many markers need no change as they simply mark the location of a former settlement or church, ferry crossing or trading post. But others could benefit from an update.

The Minnesota Historical Society and county historical societies in our region have worked to better tell the story of the bloody U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, which unfolded in several area counties.

And Mankato has worked with the Dakota to erect markers — such as those in Reconciliation Park — that honor the 38 Dakota who were hanged in Mankato and to recognize the ongoing reconciliation effort.

Historical societies and cities around the state could benefit from taking a closer look at markers in their communities. Historical markers educate the public and they can help tell a more balanced story of race and history.

END

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.