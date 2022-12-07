 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

Minneapolis Star Tribune. December 4, 2022.

Editorial: A failed try to stoke abortion controversy

The tiny western Minnesota city of Prinsburg did not let itself become a pawn in this game.

If anyone doubted that abortion was on the ballot this November, they need look no further than the small western Minnesota city of Prinsburg.

State Republican Rep. Tim Miller, who represents the area, announced at the start of this year that he would not seek re-election. Instead, Miller, who now works for a group that opposes abortion, said he would dedicate himself to turning this tiny city of fewer than 500 residents into the hub of a new abortion battle with a proposed ordinance allowing residents to sue abortion providers.

Wisely, the City Council shelved the ordinance on Friday. But the Prinsburg story may hold lessons for other Minnesota cities.

You might wonder whether a place as small as Prinsburg even has an abortion clinic. It does not. Neither does it have known local abortion providers. The proposal would have resolved that by allowing residents to sue companies that provide abortion pills by mail.

The proposal was similar to a terrible law passed in Texas that allows private citizens to sue those whom they suspect of aiding or abetting an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. According to Miller, the lawyer who wrote that law worked on the Prinsburg proposal.

But unlike Texas, Prinsburg is in a state where no less an authority than the Minnesota Supreme Court has held, in the 1995 case Doe v. Gomez, that the state Constitution includes the right to terminate a pregnancy.

That did not dissuade Miller, who told a Star Tribune reporter, “This is what God is calling me to do.” He had arranged for the deep pockets of the Thomas More Society, a nonprofit law firm specializing in culture-war issues that does not publicly disclose its funding sources, to defend Prinsburg if it had faced court challenges.

Before the Prinsburg City Council decision, Miller said he planned to spread this campaign to deprive women of their constitutional right to other rural communities. The intention, he told the Star Tribune, is not to penalize the woman who has an abortion but to stop “the animals who tell her that’s OK and profit from it.”

This, of course, presumes that women are easily led astray and couldn’t possibly have determined the risks for themselves and come to their own conclusion that the time is not right for them to undertake childbearing. It is an insulting premise, and most Minnesotans have made clear they reject such thinking.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison told an editorial writer last week that the Prinsburg city attorney had contacted his office, “and we have every reason to believe the city attorney will review carefully and follow the laws of the state of Minnesota.”

Writing to Prinsburg Mayor Roger Ahrenholz, who has already expressed support for Miller’s proposal, Ellison advised that “Any municipal ordinance which limits the fundamental rights of pregnant Minnesotans to receive an abortion is unconstitutional” and that the state has extensive laws regulating the practices of medicine, nursing and pharmacology. “No city in Minnesota has the power to restrict the right to abortion or enact conflicting regulations on health care providers,” Ellison wrote.

In a statement posted to the city’s website on Friday, city leaders said, “In reaching its decision, the council took into account the position of the Minnesota Attorney General and its City Attorney stating that provisions described in the ordinance are unconstitutional and not within the legal authority of the city to enact. The council plans no further discussion or comment regarding the proposed ordinance.”

Ellison said such efforts, even if they are essentially publicity stunts, prove that abortion continues to be an issue deserving of complete legal protection. Reproductive rights, he said, “must be fully defended, because there are clearly activists here who are going to advance their cause any way they can.”

One of the best ways to defend those specific rights would be to enshrine them in statute.

The state Legislature now has a reproductive-rights majority. It should use that majority to provide statutory protection under Minnesota law without delay.

Mankato Free Press. December 5, 2022.

Editorial: AG opinion on lunch shaming protects students

Of all the stresses schoolchildren endure, lunch shaming should never have been on the list.

A recent Minnesota attorney general’s opinion stating that all students are entitled to the same full school meal is a welcome move to protect against future lunch shaming in all our schools.

Children’s lunch trays shouldn’t act as the overdue bill to parents who have a cafeteria debt to pay.

Although no recent incidents of lunch shaming have received widespread attention, a few years ago a couple of Minnesota districts were in the spotlight for throwing children’s meals into the garbage because the family’s meal bill was not paid up.

A more common practice is to give those students an alternative meal, which, of course, signals to the entire lunchroom that here is a student whose family is poor, irresponsible or doesn’t care enough about their child to pay their meal bill.

As a result of such incidents, the Minnesota Department of Education requested a legal opinion from the attorney general on the school lunch issue. Keith Ellison released that opinion in November clarifying that providing an alternate meal not on the scheduled menu breaks a Minnesota law.

Ellison’s argument is that alternative meals violate the part of the state law that says the meals must maintain the dignity of students by prohibiting lunch shaming or otherwise ostracizing the student.

The opinion speaks on the behalf of students who don’t deserve to be shamed for attempting to eat a school meal that all the other children have been served.

An alternative meal is not a courtesy; it’s a stigma.

END

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Popular

Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota

A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.

Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in protests

Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in protests

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during protests after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says a federal judge approved the settlement Wednesday, making it official after the city approved it in October. The agreement also includes some reforms. Among them, the city will be barred from arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force against people who are engaging in lawful protests. The settlement terms also limit the use of chemical agents by officers to disperse peaceful demonstrators.

Minnesota board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent

Minnesota board: Moorhead-made THC gummies are too potent

The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy is suing a Moorhead-based manufacturer of THC-laced gummies, saying the company’s candies contain far stronger doses of the chemical that gives marijuana its high than state law allows. The lawsuit filed Monday alleges that Northland Vapor and its stores in Moorhead and Bemidji are violating Minnesota’s new law allowing low-potency edible and drinkable cannabinoids. It alleges investigators found candies with 20 times the legal dose and packages containing 50 times the limit. The board says it has embargoed the products, which it says have a retail value of over $7 million

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a civil lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. It was not immediately clear how soon a judge might consider the request.

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony (copy)

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony (copy)

The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis says it will toughen its trespassing policies as part of a settlement with the family of a boy who was severely injured when a man with a history of causing disturbances at the mall threw him from a third-floor balcony. Additional details of the settlement announced Monday were not released. The boy, identified only as Landen, was 5 when Emmanuel Aranda threw him nearly 40 feet to the ground. Aranda had been banned from the mall twice in previous years. He pleaded guilty in the attack. The family had sued the mall saying it should have prevented Aranda from “prowling” there without being closely followed.

Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit

Mississippi revises demands on Favre in welfare lawsuit

The Mississippi Department of Human Services is changing its demands against retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a lawsuit that seeks repayment of misspent welfare money. The funds were intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. The department dropped its demand of $1.1 million against Favre, acknowledging he has already repaid that money for an unfulfilled pledge of public speeches. But it made a new demand of up to $5 million against Favre and a university sports foundation, saying money from an anti-poverty program was improperly used to pay for a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota and Arkansas. Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also entered into an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced Tuesday. As part of that, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants. The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide.

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Same-sex couples say they're happy that Congress is moving quickly to ensure nationwide recognition of gay marriage. But they're also upset that it's necessary seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed it as a constitutional right. Democrats moved to add protections after the high court overturned a woman's right to abortion and Justice Clarence Thomas suggested a decision upholding gay marriage also could be reconsidered. Congress is expected to approve the Respect for Marriage Act. Sharon Bishop-Baldwin says she's disheartened her rights are still an issue. She and her wife led a fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma and thought the matter was settled.

Minnesota board accepts anti-drug aid for minority students

A southern Minnesota school district has agreed to accept a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Monday night's vote comes after two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that only one of the seven-person Faribault school board voted against accepting the funding on Monday. Board Member Richard Olson has argued that the grant "does not help all students.” About 60% of students in the Faribault district are children of color.

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

Minnesota town drops Texas-style anti-abortion lawsuit plan

A Minnesota town has backed away from a proposal to let people sue abortion providers, including organizations that provide abortion drugs by mail, after the state attorney general warned that the plan was unconstitutional. But the legislator behind the proposal, which is based on a Texas law, said Monday he’s not giving up despite the unanimous vote by the Prinsburg City Council on Friday to drop the idea. Republican Tim Miller, of Prinsburg, says he still thinks it's constitutional despite what Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison says. Miller said he'll continue trying to enact it in other rural Minnesota communities.

