Editorial Roundup: Minnesota

There’s also $10 million on the wish list for the design and environmental work needed to add a second daily Amtrak run between the Twin Cities and Chicago, and $9.7 million for deferred maintenance at Minnesota’s 11 state correctional facilities.

Let’s pause here to add this fact to the conversation:

The estimated cost of catching up on all of the deferred maintenance at the state’s prison facilities is not $9.7 million. It’s not even $97 million. To meet all of the deferred maintenance needs at the state’s correctional facilities would take almost $612 million — more than 63 times the spending proposed in the current bonding proposal.

The enumerated needs include perimeter security systems upgrades, window and door replacements and hazmat abatement, along with general investment in maintenance including roof replacements, masonry tuck pointing and code compliance issues.

In other words, we are $612 million behind on work that needs to be done to keep our communities and corrections workers as safe as we expect — and to provide adequate shelter to an average of 8,500 incarcerated men and women per day, less those in contracted housing in county jails.