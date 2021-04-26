Electric vehicle sales enjoy boost in areas of Minnesota

“This is a perfect commuting car,” he said.

Geoff Roise of Lindsay Windows can usually drive to the Twin Cities and back in his Tesla without having to charge his vehicle. If he does need a charge, he said, there are Tesla superchargers he can stop at to get a quick charge.

As infrastructure develops, Sullivan hopes to see more visibility around these chargers. When driving a gas-powered vehicle, he said it’s easy to feel safe because you know there are gas stations everywhere and they are easy to spot.

To him, driving an EV can sometimes feel like being out in the middle of the ocean because there aren’t always charging stations nearby and not much visibility of where the stations are. There is a lot more planning that goes into taking a road trip in his vehicle because he has to make sure charging stations are available that can help him get to his destination.

“I need the infrastructure built to make me feel safe,” he said.

Ellis, of Mankato Volkswagen, said the fear of not having enough charge to get from point A to B, or range anxiety, is a big reservation people have around entering the EV market.

“There are actually more charging stations than people think,” he said. “We just don’t always see them.”