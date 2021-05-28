Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline enters critical month in June

Enbridge, which updated the projected total cost in February to $7.3 billion (U.S.), has been touting the economic benefits of Line 3. Fernandez said employment on the project will shoot up to 4,000 as full-scale work resumes. More than half the workforce has been from Minnesota with most of the rest coming from neighboring states. Around 500 are Native Americans, many of whom were specifically trained for the project. He put the total local benefit at over $250 million.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals is expected to rule by June 21 on whether Enbridge adequately proved a long-term need for the project. The independent Public Utilities Commission approved the project, but the state Department of Commerce, two tribes and other opponents argue that the company's demand projections failed to meet the legal requirements. Enbridge and the PUC say the projections complied.

The opponents aren't disclosing many specifics about their plans for protests because law enforcement also is getting prepared, but they say they're determined to step up the fight as the final construction push approaches.

“I expect there will be pretty strong resistance," LaDuke said. “I really have no idea what it will look like.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0