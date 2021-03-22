End of jury selection near for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee on his neck for about nine minutes while he was handcuffed and pleading that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death, captured on a widely seen bystander video, set off weeks of sometimes violent protests across the country and led to a national reckoning on racial justice.

On Friday, Cahill declined a defense request to delay or move Chauvin's trial over concerns that the $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family had tainted the jury pool. He also ruled that the jury can hear evidence from Floyd’s 2019 arrest, but only information possibly pertaining to the cause of death.

Of the 14 jurors seated so far, eight are white, four are Black and two are multiracial, according to the court. Nine are women and five are men, and they range in age from their 20s to their 60s.

It's unclear which jurors will be the alternates. Legal experts said it's almost always the last people chosen, but the court said that wouldn’t necessarily be the case for Chauvin’s jury.