Environmentalists monitor downstream impacts of soft water

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — As the CEO of Madison Boats, Tyler Leeper is “highly invested” in ensuring the many water bodies that define Madison stay healthy.

Decades of rising chloride levels are threatening more than just Leeper’s bottom line.

“We come down here for dinner, we come down here to recreate, we come down here for exercise,” said Leeper, who is also the general manager of Wingra Boats. “Our lakes are the center of our community.”

Since the 1960s, the lakes and streams shaping the Madison landscape have been getting saltier, with one clear front-runner — Lake Wingra. Wingra, the drainage basin for much of Madison’s West Side, has a chloride concentration of over over 100 milligrams per liter. While chloride concentrations in Lake Wingra are just over one-quarter of the state surface water standard, the levels continue to rise, increasing 200% since the 1980s.

The majority of the chloride entering Madison lakes comes from road salt, an issue the city has been trying to address since the late 1970s through reduced salt-use and de-icing alternatives. the Wisconsin State Journal reported.