 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Derek Chauvin will learn his sentence Thursday for violating George Floyd's civil rights, with a deal in place that would extend the former Minneapolis police officer's time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison.

Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge in Floyd's killing. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson will make the final decision, with prosecutors seeking the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin's actions were cold-blooded and needless.

The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did, and has already gotten a 22 1/2-year prison sentence from a state court for murdering Floyd. Attorney Eric Nelson wrote that Chauvin's “remorse will be made apparent to this Court,” suggesting Chauvin is likely to speak at Thursday's hearing.

People are also reading…

Former U.S. Attorney Tom Heffelfinger said a judge could take such a statement into consideration during sentencing.

“This is his opportunity to say, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to, I didn’t think, or whatever,’” Heffelfinger said. “In federal court it’s very much to the inmate’s advantage to be remorseful, and to demonstrate remorse, even more than at a state sentencing.”

Chauvin briefly addressed Floyd's family at his state sentencing hearing in May 2021, offering condolences. Relatives of Floyd gave victim impact statements then, and have the right to do so Thursday. The family's attorneys did not respond to messages seeking comment on their plans.

In entering his federal plea, Chauvin for the first time admitted that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even as the Black man's pleaded, “I can't breathe," and then became unresponsive — resulting in Floyd’s death. Chauvin, who is white, admitted he willfully deprived Floyd of his right to be free from unreasonable seizure, including unreasonable force by a police officer, during the May 2020 arrest.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world in a reckoning over police brutality and racism.

For his own protection, Chauvin has been held in isolation in a 10-by-10-foot room at the state's maximum security prison that he's allowed to leave for an average of one hour per day for exercise.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson said in a court filing last month that Chauvin might never be placed in a prison's general population because of the risks of him becoming a target.

Chauvin's plea deal calls for him to serve the federal sentence at the same time as the state one, and to serve it in federal prison. He's expected to serve more time behind bars than he would have faced on the state sentence alone.

However, experts say Chauvin might be safer, and live under fewer restrictions, in a federal prison. His security level and final destination will be up to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, which could send him anywhere in the country.

Chauvin would run the risk in the general population of a Minnesota state prison of encountering inmates he had arrested or investigated. While he can't totally escape his notoriety in a federal prison elsewhere, he's unlikely to encounter inmates with whom he has a direct connection. If the bureau decides he's safe enough in the general population, he'd have more opportunities to move about the facility, to work and to participate in programming.

With credit for good time in the federal system, he could serve anywhere from 17 years to 21 1/4 years behind bars, assuming the judge sticks to the range in the plea agreement. In the state system alone, Chauvin could have become entitled to parole after about 15 years.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers — Tou Thao, J. Alexander Keung and Thomas Lane — were convicted in February of federal civil rights charges in Floyd's killing. Magnuson has not set sentencing dates for them.

Lane is also due to be sentenced Sept. 21 after pleading guilty in state court to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Thao and Kueng turned down plea deals and are due to be tried in state court Oct. 24 on aiding and abetting charges.

George Floyd Officers Civil Rights Chauvin

FILE - Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis June 25, 2021. A federal judge will sentence former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Thursday, July 7, 2022, for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Tuesday, July 5, set Chauvin's sentencing hearing for 2 p.m. Thursday in St. Paul. 

 Uncredited - pool, Pool Court TV

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers say they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital. Minnesota fireworks fatalities are rare, although an Apple Valley man died in 2021 after he was hit by a firework. Before then, the last fireworks-related fatality in the state was in 2015.

Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Prosecutors seek prison for 3 ex-cops in Floyd killing

Federal prosecutors want a judge to sentence one of the four former Minneapolis police officers convicted of civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing to as many as 6 1/2 years in prison, but to impose stiffer sentences on two others. They urged the court Wednesday to follow federal guidelines and sentence Thomas Lane to between 5 1/4 and 6 1/2 years. They said J. Alexander Kueng deserves a “substantially higher” sentence than Lane’s, but less than the 20 to 25 years Derek Chauvin is expected to get. And they said they’ll seek a ”comparable” sentence to Kueng’s for Tou Thao.

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

The Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion is causing anxiety for people in same-sex marriages, particularly those with children. The decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade didn't directly affect the 2015 ruling that paved the way for gay marriage. But lawyers say now they're getting questions from same-sex couples worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children. Alabama lawyer Sydney Duncan has received dozens of emails and calls in just a few days. Justice Clarence Thomas has called on colleagues to reconsider cases that allowed same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception.

Parts of Minnesota campus evacuated after reported explosion

Authorities have evacuated a portion of the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis following reports of a fire and possible explosion. No injuries have been reported. The Minneapolis Fire Department tweeted about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that firefighters were responding to a fire in the basement of a building on campus. As they were extinguishing that fire they received reports of a sewer explosion that blew manhole covers out. Authorities are monitoring buildings for natural gas leaks and have evacuated a portion of the campus. The fire chief told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the blaze began in the basement of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity house, possibly when gasoline in the sewer ignited.

US Steel upgrading MN mill to produce specialty pellets

U.S. Steel plans to spend $150 million to upgrade one of its two Minnesota mines to produce a new kind of iron ore feedstock now used in the majority of the nation’s steel mills. The specialty “DR-grade” pellets are used to make a purer form of iron that is used to feed smaller steel mills, known as electric arc furnaces. The so-called “mini mills” now produce more than 70% of the steel in the U.S. Most of the iron ore produced in Minnesota still goes to the big blast furnaces around the Great Lakes. With regulatory permitting, U.S. Steel would begin the upgrade this fall, either at Minntac in Mountain Iron, or at Keetac in Keewatin.

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. The chain of events began Friday morning when the father was found dead at a mobile home park in the town of Maplewood, near Minneapolis. Police determined that the woman had left with the children, and a search began. The woman’s car was found near Vadnais Lake. One child's body was found in the lake Friday night, another shortly after midnight, and the bodies of the third child and the mother were found late Saturday morning. All of the children were under age 5.

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First responders converged on the park and police began investigating. Minneapolis Park Police say there was no formal July Fourth event or fireworks at the park, but that people had gathered there to celebrate the holiday. Police say no one is in custody. Authorities have not released details about the eight who were taken to hospitals.

Minneapolis police budget expands post-Floyd death

The Minneapolis Police Department's budget has expanded despite calls to reduce funding for law enforcement in the wake of George Floyd's death. The Star Tribune reports that the department currently has a $196 million budget, up about $3 million from the beginning of 2020. Floyd, a Black man, died that May after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident prompted nationwide protests with rallying cries of “defund the police.” Part of the department's budget increase is attributable to federal COVID-19 relief aid. Costs also have risen and even though the agency has lost about 260 officers city officials still budget for an average of 756 to 750 officers.

Minnesota abortions fell 2% in 2021, but likely to flip

New data show that abortions in Minnesota fell about 2% in 2021. However, they're likely to tick sharply upward in Minnesota now that the Supreme Court’s reversal of the Roe precedent has made the state an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest. The state health department's annual report Friday showed that about 90% of women receiving abortions in the state were Minnesotans in 2021. Of nearby states, Wisconsin had by far the most women crossing state lines to get an abortion in Minnesota, with about 6% of the total.

Watch Now: Related Video

Damaging floods drench southern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News