 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing

Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as little as two years for his role in the killing of George Floyd

  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as little as two years in prison for his role in the killing of George Floyd.

His attorney, Earl Gray, has argued that the rookie was the least culpable of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death under Officer Derek Chauvin's knee in May 2020, a killing that sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world, and launched a national reckoning on race.

Lane is one of three former Minneapolis officers who were convicted by a federal jury in February of violating Floyd's civil rights by depriving him of medical care. He faces a separate sentencing Sept. 21 in state court after changing his plea there to guilty to a reduced charge of aiding and abetting manslaughter.

People are also reading…

Lane and fellow rookie J. Alexander Kueng helped restrain Floyd while Chauvin, who is white and was the most senior officer on the scene, killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 1/2 minutes despite the handcuffed and unarmed Black man’s fading pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Chauvin’s partner, Tou Thao, helped hold back an increasingly concerned group of onlookers outside a Minneapolis convenience store where Floyd tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill in August 2020.

Federal prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson to follow nonbinding federal sentencing guidelines and sentence Lane to 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years.

But Gray has asked for 2 1/4 years. Under federal probation rules, and assuming good behavior, that would result in two years in prison. That happens to be what Lane is facing under his plea agreement on the state charge, which calls for a sentence of three years but likely would amount to two under the state's parole system.

Gray argued during the trial that Lane "did everything he could possibly do to help George Floyd.” He pointed out that Lane suggested rolling Floyd on his side so he could breathe, but was rebuffed twice by Chauvin. He also noted that Lane performed CPR to try to revive Floyd after the ambulance arrived.

"Any reasonable person should just be disgusted, should be infuriated” that Lane was ever charged, Gray told jurors in his closing argument.

Lane testified he didn’t realize how dire Floyd’s condition was until paramedics turned him over. Prosecutor Manda Sertich countered that his expressions of concern showed he knew Floyd was in distress but “did nothing to give Mr. Floyd the medical aid he knew Mr. Floyd so desperately needed.”

When Lane pleaded guilty in state court in May, Gray said Lane hoped to avoid a long sentence. “He has a newborn baby and did not want to risk not being part of the child’s life,” he said.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to separate federal civil rights charges in December in Floyd's killing and in an unrelated case involving a Black teenager. That netted a 21-year sentence when he appeared before Magnuson two weeks ago, toward the low end of the range of 20 to 25 years both sides agreed to under his plea deal.

Magnuson had harsh words for Chauvin at the hearing, saying, “You absolutely destroyed the lives of three young officers by taking command of the scene.”

Chauvin was already serving a 22 1/2-year state court sentence for second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His federal and state sentences are running concurrently. While his plea agreement meant accepting nearly three more years behind bars than his state sentence alone, he's expected to be safer and have more freedom in the long run. Minnesota corrections officials have kept Chauvin in solitary confinement in the state's maximum security prison for his own safety, given his notoriety. He has not yet been transferred to the federal prison system.

Magnuson has not set sentencing dates for Thao and Kueng. But he has scheduled a hearing for Friday on objections by their attorneys to how their sentences should be calculated under the complicated federal guidelines. Prosecutors are seeking unspecified sentences for them that would be lower than Chauvin's but "substantially higher” than Lane's.

Thao and Kueng, who have turned down plea deals, are scheduled to go on trial Oct. 24 on state charges of aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when it collided with a car, which flipped on its top. The girl who died was one of four passengers in the car. Another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, remains hospitalized. The driver and the two remaining passengers have been treated and released. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the pursuit, says the suspect was taken into custody and remains hospitalized.

Off-duty Superior officer arrested following fatal crash

Officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested a police officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. A statement from Alexander said Sgt. Greg Swanson has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The arrest was made following a two-car crash in Superior about 1:15 a.m. The crash resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man, who police believe was from Eau Claire. Two of three other occupants in the victim’s vehicle were taken to the hospital. They extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline. Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus. Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures. And, a small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Fentanyl contributes to rise in Minnesota overdose deaths

The number of people who died of drug overdoses in Minnesota climbed by more than 20% last year. State Department of Health records show at least 1,286 people in Minnesota died of overdoses in 2021. And, most of the deaths were caused by synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which saw a 32% increase in fatal overdoses compared to 2020. About 450 other deaths were caused by methamphetamine overdoses and 151 deaths were caused by cocaine. Minnesota’s numbers mirror increased drug overdose deaths across the country as fentanyl has been mixed with other drugs like cocaine.

Sanford plans to appeal over affidavits in child porn probe

Billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford plans to ask the South Dakota Supreme Court to bar the release of affidavits used to issue search warrants into a child pornography investigation. The notice came after Judge James Power refused to first release the affidavits to Sanford’s legal team before they became public. Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge argued they couldn’t evaluate whether to appeal unless they reviewed the documents. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and ProPublica have been working to get the documents for two years. After Sanford’s lawyers said they would meet Monday's deadline to appeal, Power said he would keep the documents sealed until Sanford has exhausted all appeals. He has not been charged. The 86-year-old Sanford is worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

Third dog missing after dog day care burglary is found

The third dog that went missing when a Minnesota dog day care was burglarized last week has been found, but no arrests have been made. Railroad workers in St. Paul found Cooper, the miniature pinscher, Saturday morning. The dog had been missing since a burglary was reported Thursday at the St. Paul Paws dog day care. Fourteen dogs were being boarded at the day care at the time of the burglary. Police and animal control officers found one of the wayward dogs Thursday afternoon. Another dog was returned home after police said concerned citizens in Minneapolis caught him. St. Paul police said investigators are chasing several leads to try and identify a suspect.

Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL's Brett Favre

Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL's Brett Favre

A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case says she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New. New has pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Her court filing is in a civil case filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Bryant issued a statement denying the accusation. Favre has repaid the money and has said he didn't know it had come from welfare funds. Favre has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing.

Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

Lane, ex-cop convicted in Floyd killing, set to be sentenced

A judge has scheduled sentencing this week for a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thomas Lane was one of three other officers at the scene in 2020 when then-Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd's neck to the pavement with his knee for more than 9 minutes. Lane held Floyd's legs while Officer J. Alexander Kueng pinned his back and Officer Tou Thao held back onlookers. Prosecutors are seeking from 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years in prison when Lane is sentenced Thursday. Sentencing hasn't been set yet for Kueng and Thao, who are objecting to how their sentencing guidelines have been calculated in a presentence review.

Edibles, beverages laced with THC legal Friday in Minnesota

A new Minnesota law taking effect Friday allows people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high. Edibles, like gummies, and beverages can contain up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package under the law. Five milligrams is about half the standard dose found in recreational marijuana products in other states. Under the law, new THC products must be derived from legally certified hemp. But, industry experts say 5 milligrams will produce the same effect whether it’s derived from hemp or marijuana.

Correction: Abortion-Minnesota story

Correction: Abortion-Minnesota story

In a July 13 story about how Minnesota abortion providers will be affected by a state court ruling that struck down several restrictions on abortion procedures, The Associated Press erroneously attributed quotes from an official with the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance. The material came from the group’s Midwest advocacy director, Sharon Lau, not from its spokeswoman, Jackie Dilworth. The story also misspelled the first name of Our Justice's executive director, Shayla Walker, by referring to her as Shayna. And it quoted Walker as saying there are roughly 95 counties in Minnesota that don't have access to abortion providers. Walker meant to say that as of 2017, 97% of Minnesota counties didn't have clinics that performed abortions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News