Ex-cop's murder conviction reversed in 911 caller's death

The Supreme Court said the mere proximity of others does not establish that Noor had an indifference to human life in general.

The justices also said that they may agree that Noor's decision to shoot his gun because he was startled was unreasonable, adding that his “conduct was especially troubling given the trust that citizens should be able to place in our peace officers. But the tragic circumstances of this case do not change the fact that Noor’s conduct was directed with particularity toward Ruszczyk.”

Prosecutors had argued that since nearly all killings by officers are directed at a specific person, no officers could be prosecuted for third-degree murder if the statute was interpreted as Noor's attorneys suggested. But the Supreme Court disagreed, saying anyone, including an officer, who kills someone while showing indifference to human life “in general” could be convicted of depraved-mind murder. The justices also noted that officers could be prosecuted on other murder counts if the facts of the case warrant it.