 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-Minneapolis cop pleads guilty in George Floyd killing

A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin

  • Updated
  • 0
George Floyd Other Officers Trial

FILE - This combo of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota, show Tou Thao, left, and J. Alexander Kueng. Keung has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. The former police officer entered the plea Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, just as jury selection was about to begin in his trial. Jury selection for Thao was expected to begin later Monday.

 Uncredited - hogp, Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty Monday to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd just as jury selection was about to begin. Another former officer waived his right to a jury trial, setting up an unusual proceeding in which the judge will issue a verdict after lawyers submit written arguments.

The plea deal for J. Alexander Kueng calls for 3 1/2 years in prison, with prosecutors agreeing to drop a count of aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Kueng is the second officer to plead guilty to the state charge, following Thomas Lane, who pleaded guilty earlier this year.

People are also reading…

Their former colleague, Tou Thao, rejected a plea deal earlier this year, telling a judge it “would be lying” to accept any such deal. On Monday, he agreed to go forward with a modified proceeding called a trial by stipulated evidence, in which he accepts certain evidence against him and waives his rights to a trial by jury and to testify.

The two sides will work out agreed-upon evidence against Thao and will prepare written closing arguments. They will submit those to Judge Peter Cahill by Nov. 17, with Cahill to rule on guilt or innocence within 90 days. The process, called a trial by stipulated evidence, included an agreement to drop the aiding murder charge if Thao is convicted on the lesser charge. With such a conviction, Thao would likely get about four years in prison.

All three were convicted in February on federal counts of willfully violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black. Lane was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the federal case. Kueng was sentenced to three years and Thao was sentenced to 3 1/2, but for some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small.

Floyd, 46, died May 25, 2020, after Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, pinned him to the ground with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. The killing, captured on widely viewed bystander video, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the globe as part of a reckoning over racial injustice.

Kueng and Lane helped to restrain Floyd, who was handcuffed. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back and Lane held down Floyd’s legs. Thao kept bystanders from intervening during the 9 1/2-minute restraint.

As part of his plea agreement, Kueng admitted that he held Floyd's torso, that he knew from his experience and training that restraining a handcuffed person in a prone position created a substantial risk, and that the restraint of Floyd was unreasonable under the circumstances.

Kueng's plea called for him to serve his state and federal terms concurrently, just as Lane is doing.

Chauvin was convicted of state murder and manslaughter charges last year and is currently serving 22 1/2 years in the state case. He also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of violating Floyd’s civil rights and was sentenced to 21 years for that and for an unrelated case involving a 14-year-old boy. He is serving the sentences at the same time at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona.

Kueng is Black, Lane is white and Thao is Hmong American. They were convicted of federal charges in February after a monthlong trial that focused on the officers’ training and the culture of the police department. All three were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care and Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin during the killing.

After their federal sentences, there was a question as to whether Kueng and Thao would proceed to trial, with legal experts saying it was likely they'd seek a plea deal with the state that would not exceed the federal sentence and allow them serve both sentences at the same time.

State sentencing guidelines for a person with no criminal record, like Kueng, call for a range from about 3 1/2 years to four years and nine months in prison for second-degree unintentional manslaughter. The presumptive sentence is four years.

If Kueng had been convicted of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, he would have faced a presumptive 12 1/2 years in prison.

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans, many who fled war, now seek elected office

Somali Americans who fled war and famine are seeking to join the political process in greater numbers during the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Nearly a dozen Somali Americans are on the ballot in four states stretching from Maine to Washington state. Their growing political clout corresponds with growing population. Following an influx of Somalians fleeing the turmoil and arriving in the United States in the late 1990s and the early 200s, their numbers now top 300,000. Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was the first Somali American elected to Congress.

MN regent criticized for asking if campus is 'too diverse'

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

Minnesota regent apologizes for remark on campus diversity

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents has apologized for questioning whether declining enrollment at one college is due to its diversity. Steve Sviggum said in a statement issued late Tuesday that he’s willing to learn and must do better, referring to his comment about falling student numbers at the University of Minnesota, Morris. Sviggum said during a board meeting last week that he has received a couple letters from friends who decided not to attend Morris because it is “too diverse.” He said the prospective students “just didn’t feel comfortable there.” Sviggum wrote that he was “truly sorry” too those he offended. He added that his question was meant to encourage discussion about enrollment, which is down 50% from its peak.

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Gov. Tim Walz over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd. And he expressed incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The two gubernatorial candidates also clashed over violent crime and the Feeding our Future scandal Tuesday night in their only televised debate of the campaign. And Walz said there's a clear difference between them on abortion rights. The debate was held at KTTC-TV in Rochester. They’ll meet for their final scheduled debate Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

MN regent criticized for asking if campus is 'too diverse'

The vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents is publicly questioning whether enrollment declines at one campus are because it’s “too diverse,” a question that has drawn criticism and calls for his resignation. At a meeting of the board that oversees the university system last week, Vice Chairman Steve Sviggum, a former Minnesota House speaker, asked the current Morris chancellor whether it was “possible at all from a marketing standpoint” that the campus had become “too diverse.” Sviggum says he has received a couple of letters from parents whose children aren't going to go to Morris because it's too diverse and wouldn't "feel comfortable there.”

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” and held signs that read, “We Choose Us.” It's the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota. Members said Wednesday that groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are attacking democracy by calling for changes that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and filing data requests that bog down election staffers. MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible says he hopes counties do away with drop boxes and encourage more mail-in balloting.

Murder charged filed in beating death of 17-month-old girl

A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The device recorded the 26-year-old Leslie, of Maplewood, saying he was upset that the child was crying. Authorities were called to the apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries. The child had dark bruises on her back and abdomen and burns on her face and neck. The  Ramsey County medical examiner's autopsy determined her death was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries due to assault.” She also had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen lauds Minnesota church's century of Norwegian worship

Queen Sonja of Norway has praised a Minneapolis congregation for maintaining Sunday worship services in Norwegian for all 100 years that the Lutheran church has existed. She spoke while attending services at the church along with nearly 500 other worshippers. The Mindekirken congregation was founded in 1922, at the end of a decades-long migration of hundreds of thousands of Norwegians to Minnesota. Lutheran churches were central to these immigrants’ lives. Den Norske Lutherske Mindekirke – the Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church – committed to keep celebrating services in Norwegian even as many other European churches in the U.S. were moving to English.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese astronauts capture incredible photos of Earth from space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News