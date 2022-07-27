ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ex-Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd’s civil rights in May 2020 killing.
Ex-Minneapolis officer J. Alexander Kueng gets 3 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights in May 2020 killing
Former Minneapolis police Officer J. Alexander Kueng has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Kueng was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson. Co-defendant Tou Thao is also scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning. Kueng and Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Derek Chauvin as he knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes. Chauvin and another former officer, Thomas Lane, have already been sentenced on federal charges.
