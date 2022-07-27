 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Ex-officer Kueng gets 3 years for violating Floyd’s rights

Former Minneapolis police Officer J

  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to three years in prison, with a judge citing J. Alexander Kueng’s rookie status in handing down a punishment lighter than called for in guidelines.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson went below a range of 4¼ to 5¼ years called for in complex formulas that help determine sentences, and despite prosecutors arguing that Kueng “didn’t say a word” to stop Officer Derek Chauvin from killing Floyd as Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes.

Kueng held Floyd’s back, Officer Thomas Lane held his feet and Officer Tou Thao kept back bystanders, some of whom recorded video that led to worldwide protests and a reckoning on racial injustice.

People are also reading…

Magnuson called Floyd’s death “a serious offense” and said there was no question that Kueng violated his rights by failing to get off him when Floyd became unresponsive during the May 25, 2020, arrest. But he also held up what he called “an incredible number” of letters supporting Kueng that he said came from other police officers.

“You were truly a rookie officer,” Magnuson told Kueng.

The federal government brought the civil rights charges against all four officers in May 2021, a month after Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court. They were seen as an affirmation of the Justice Department’s priorities to address racial inequities in policing, a promise made by President Joe Biden before his election. And they came just a week after federal prosecutors brought hate crimes charges in the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia and announced two sweeping probes into policing in two states.

Kueng and Thao were convicted in February of two counts of violating Floyd’s civil rights. The jury found they deprived the 46-year-old Black man of medical care and failed to stop Chauvin. Kueng, who is Black, was sentenced to three years on each count, to be served concurrently. Thao, who is Hmong American, was due to be sentenced later Wednesday.

Kueng’s attorney, Tom Plunkett, had sought a two-year sentence, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutor Manda Sertich rejected an argument that Kueng deserved leniency because of his inexperience.

“All he had to do, per MPD (Minneapolis Police Department) policy, was attempt to intervene ... but he didn’t say a word. Not one word,” Sertich said. “Defendant Kueng’s argument about his junior status doesn’t hold much weight because the bar for him was so low, and he didn’t even try to get over it.”

The lower sentence for Kueng raises questions about whether he would consider a plea deal or risk a state court trial on Oct. 24, when he and Thao face counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin, who pleaded guilty last year to violating Floyd's civil rights and the civil rights of a teenager in an unrelated case, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison. Lane, who twice asked if Floyd should be rolled onto his side so he could breathe, was convicted of one count and was sentenced last week to 2 1/2 — a sentence Floyd's brother Philonise called “insulting.”

Kueng and Thao got a victory last week when Magnuson issued rulings that affected how their federal sentences would be calculated. The rulings — particularly one that cross-references their crimes with involuntary manslaughter instead of murder — meant the men headed into Wednesday's hearings with a recommended range of 4 1/4 years to 5 1/4 years. They might have faced a life sentence.

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former federal prosecutor, said ahead of the hearings that Kueng and Thao would likely seek a plea deal on the state charges that won't exceed the federal sentence and will let them serve the sentences concurrently.

Kueng and Thao can still appeal their federal convictions. If they plead guilty in state court, any federal appeal would be moot, said Mike Brandt, a criminal defense attorney who has been following the case. But it's also hard to win a federal appeal, he said.

“Those are some of the calculuses they are going to have to make in terms of, `Do I go to trial and risk something worse? Do I think I have a good shot at appeal on the federal case?'" Brandt said.

Lane, who is white, pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing in that case. He was allowed to remain free on bond after his federal sentencing.

Chauvin, who is white, was sentenced to a 22 1/2-year state sentence in addition to his federal sentence. Those sentences are being served simultaneously.

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chicago man found guilty in Minnesota road rage shooting

A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a Minnesota man in what authorities called a road rage incident. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of 56-year-old Jay Boughton, of Crystal. Boughton was shot in the head as he drove his son home from a baseball game on Highway 169 in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. The verdict came after a judge on Wednesday told the jurors to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked on the first-degree murder charge but agreed on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. Jurors wound up deliberating for 16 hours after starting on Tuesday.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the restraint that killed George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on a state charge in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond but must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Weekly tests dropped for unvaccinated state employees

Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those that didn’t comply were subjected to suspensions or other discipline. Minnesota Management and Budget spokesman Patrick Hogan says the requirement was rescinded because of the evolving nature of the virus. Hogan says agencies can still adopt their own procedures. And, a small number of state workers in health care settings are still bound by federal vaccination rules that took hold in January.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years for violating Floyd's rights

A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the restraint that killed George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on a state charge in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond but must turn himself in Oct. 4.

EXPLAINER: Not unusual for ex-cop to report later for prison

EXPLAINER: Not unusual for ex-cop to report later for prison

The federal judge who sentenced Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a civil rights charge in the killing of George Floyd says the former Minneapolis police officer won’t have to surrender until after his sentencing in a separate case in two months. Legal experts say that’s not unusual, even in an emotionally charged case like this. Floyd’s death under the knee of former Officer Derek Chauvin in 2020 sparked protests around the world. But legal experts say it’s not unusual that a federal judge would give a less culpable defendant like Lane time to report to prison, particularly when they’re not a flight risk or danger to the public.

1 killed, 5 injured in crash after Minneapolis police chase

A 6-year-old girl was killed and five people were injured after a police pursuit in a Minneapolis suburb ended in a crash between a suspect with an outstanding warrant and a passing vehicle, authorities said. Brooklyn Center police were chasing the man Friday afternoon when it collided with a car, which flipped on its top. The girl who died was one of four passengers in the car. Another passenger, a 15-year-old girl, remains hospitalized. The driver and the two remaining passengers have been treated and released. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the pursuit, says the suspect was taken into custody and remains hospitalized.

Sanford plans to appeal over affidavits in child porn probe

Billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford plans to ask the South Dakota Supreme Court to bar the release of affidavits used to issue search warrants into a child pornography investigation. The notice came after Judge James Power refused to first release the affidavits to Sanford’s legal team before they became public. Sanford attorney Stacy Hegge argued they couldn’t evaluate whether to appeal unless they reviewed the documents. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader and ProPublica have been working to get the documents for two years. After Sanford’s lawyers said they would meet Monday's deadline to appeal, Power said he would keep the documents sealed until Sanford has exhausted all appeals. He has not been charged. The 86-year-old Sanford is worth an estimated $3.4 billion.

City of Morris disbanding police department

Local leaders in one western Minnesota city have voted to disband the police department, which has dwindled to just two officers, including the chief. The City of Morris, like other communities across the country, is dealing with changing attitudes about policing and challenges in recruiting and retaining officers. Morris, with a population of about 5,200 residents, has budgeted for eight full-time officers and an administrative specialist. The Morris City Council plans to sign a contract for law enforcement services with the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office and shut down a police department that has been around for more than 140 years.

Man gets 30-plus years in prison for killing grandmother

A Farmington man has been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison for killing his grandmother because he was annoyed with her for blowing her nose. KSTP-TV reports that 42-year-old Timothy Steele was sentenced to 366 months in prison on Friday in connection with the death of 84-year-old Agnes Wagner-Steele in October 2015. According to the criminal complaint, Steele told investigators he was upset with his grandmother because she caused a hole in one of his jacket and was blowing her nose at dinner. He also told investigators he was hearing voices. According to court documents, he hit her multiple times with a hammer.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia to quit International Space Station ‘after 2024’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News