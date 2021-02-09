 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-St. Thomas student sentenced to 1 year for bomb threats
0 comments
AP

Ex-St. Thomas student sentenced to 1 year for bomb threats

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A former University of St. Thomas student accused of calling in phony bomb threats targeting buildings where he was supposed to be attending class was sentenced Tuesday to a year in federal prison.

Authorities said Ray Persaud, 22, of Blaine, called in bomb threats on three separate occasions in 2019 because he had failed to complete his homework and was not prepared for class. The hoaxes resulted in the evacuation of buildings and in one case the shutdown of the entire St. Paul campus.

“The bomb threats caused substantial fear and disruption to the university,” U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said in a statement.

Persaud pleaded guilty in September to one count of using an instrumentality of interstate commerce to make a threat to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual, and to damage or destroy any building, by means of fire and explosive.

Judge Judge Eric C. Tostrud also ordered Persaud to serve two years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The AstraZeneca vaccine: What you need to know

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News