Ex-tour manager testifies against R. Kelly about Aaliyah

Kelly, now 54, is charged in the bribery scheme as part of a racketeering case accusing him of sexually abusing several women, girls and boys during the course of his 30-year singing career. He’s vehemently denied the charges, claiming that the women were groupies who wanted to take advantage of his fame and fortune achieved through hits like “I Believe Can Fly.”

Forced to testify against his will after being given immunity from future charges, Smith repeatedly told the judge he was uneasy about taking the stand, though he did not give a specific reason. But with prodding from the judge, he detailed how the singer came to him while he was on a 1994 tour and told him, “Aaliyah is in trouble. We need to get home.”

They rushed back to Chicago after a concert in another city so they could arrange the marriage meant “to protect him and Aaliyah,” Smith said. He said he told Kelly, “‘I know how to get her an ID,’ and that’s what I did.”

Earlier Friday, another former Kelly employee, Anthony Navarro, was called by the government to describe the inner workings of the Chicago-area mansion where Kelly had a recording studio and a constant stream of female visitors.

Being at the mansion “was almost like the ‘Twilight Zone,’” Navarro said. “It’s just a strange place.”