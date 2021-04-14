Expert blames George Floyd's death on heart rhythm problem

In this image from video, Barry Brodd, a use of force expert testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, Assistant Minnesota Attorney General Matthew Frank speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
Former Officer Derek Chauvin’s lawyer suggested that George Floyd may have suffered from “excited delirium” -- a state of agitation and even superhuman strength that can be triggered by drug use, heart disease or mental problems.
Courtney Ross, girlfriend of the deceased George Floyd, left, hugs Katie Wright, mother of the deceased Daunte Wright, right, before a news conference, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Snow melts onto a necklace worn by George Floyd's nephew Brandon Williams that depicts his uncle during a news conference addressing the police shooting of Daunte Wright, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Minneapolis. Wright, 20, was shot and killed by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
In this image from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher questions, Barry Brodd, a use of force expert testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, Minneapolis Police Officer Nicole Mackenzie testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
The defense has begun its case at Derek Chauvin's trial. Chauvin's attorney sought to bolster suggestions that the officers' actions were influenced by what they perceived as a hostile crowd shouting at Chauvin to get off George Floyd's neck.
In this image from video, Minneapolis Park Police Officer Peter Chang testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, speaks as defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over motions in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, Shawanda Hill testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image taken from video, prosecutor Matthew Frank, front left, speaks during a hearing with Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presiding, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Prosecutor Steve Schleicher is second from right.
In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over motions in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, prosecutor Erin Eldridge questions former paramedic Michelle Moseng as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, former Minneapolis Police Officer Scott Creighton testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, former paramedic Michelle Moseng testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
A use-of-force expert says former Officer Derek Chauvin was justified in pinning George Floyd to the ground because of his frantic resistance. The witness, Barry Brodd, testified Tuesday for the defense at Chauvin's murder trial.
In this image from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over motions in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, public defender, Adrienne Cousins representing Morries Hall, speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, Morries Hall speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over motions in the trial of Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
In this image from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher speaks as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discusses motions before the court Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Floyd died of a sudden heart rhythm problem due to his heart disease while being restrained by police, a retired forensic pathologist testified for the defense Wednesday at former Officer Derek Chauvin's murder trial, contradicting several experts who said Floyd succumbed to a lack of oxygen.
Dr. David Fowler, a former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland and now a member of consulting firm, said the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd's system, and possible carbon monoxide poisoning from auto exhaust, were contributing factors. He said Floyd's heart disease included high blood pressure and narrowing of the arteries.
“All of those combined to cause Mr. Floyd’s death,” he said on the second day of the defense case.
Chauvin attorney Derek Nelson is trying to prove that the 19-year Minneapolis police veteran did what he was trained to do and that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying health problems.
Prosecutors say Floyd died because Chauvin’s knee was pressed into Floyd’s neck or neck area for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man lay pinned to the pavement on his stomach last May with his hands cuffed behind his back.