Expert says cop was justified in pinning down George Floyd

Several top Minneapolis police officials — including the police chief — have testified that Chauvin used excessive force and violated his training. And medical experts called by prosecutors have testified that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen because of the way he was restrained.

But Brodd said: “I felt that Officer Chauvin’s interactions with Mr. Floyd were following his training, following current practices in policing and were objectively reasonable.”

Brodd also testified that the bystanders yelling at the officers to get off Floyd complicated the situation for Chauvin and the others.

“The crowds started to grow in size, start to become more vocal. So now officers are always trained to deal with right, so what threat is the biggest threat?” he said.

"Is it the suspect on the ground in front of me in handcuffs that we have relatively controlled? Or is it the unknown threat posed by the crowd that could go from verbal to trying to interfere with my arrest process in a matter of seconds?”

Brodd also appeared to endorse what prosecution witnesses have said is a common misconception: that if someone can talk, he or she can breathe.