EXPLAINER: A look at what's in Minnesota's big budget bills

Schools will be getting more money. The education budget bill includes a 2.5% increase in per-pupil funding in the first year and 2% in the second — the largest increase in the key formula in 15 years. It also includes money to attract, train and retain teachers of color as part of an effort to reduce racial disparities.

The transportation bill contains money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities area, connecting downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota with Edina, and downtown with Blaine. It also preserves the Northstar commuter rail line from Big Lake to Minneapolis, which some Republicans wanted to shut down because ridership plunged due to the pandemic. And it includes money for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago starting in 2024. There’s also money to outfit State Patrol troopers with body cameras. Unpaid traffic tickets and certain other minor violations, which disproportionately affect people of color and the poor, will no longer lead to license suspensions, nor will failure to appear in court for traffic tickets or driving after suspension.