EXPLAINER: Can officers stop drivers for air fresheners?

“I do not remember in my career as a defense attorney representing someone stopped for an obstructed view who was white,” he said. “It's just been Black and brown people.”

WHAT DO POLICE SAY ABOUT THESE LAWS?

Police say traffic stops for minor violations have helped them solve more serious crimes, including drug trafficking, illegal firearms possession and shootings. They often cite the case of Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, who was stopped by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper for driving without a license plate about 90 minutes after the 1995 explosion that killed 168 people and injured hundreds more.

Joe Gamaldi, a police sergeant in Houston who is the national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said he would be “hard-pressed” to find a police officer he's worked with who has stopped a motorist simply for having air fresheners dangling from the rearview mirror. But he said traffic stops for minor violations can lead to police finding evidence of other crimes.

“There are times where we simply stop someone because they have a taillight out and then that leads to an investigation of drugs, guns — and that gun is about to be used in a drive-by shooting — and because we are able to stop that car, we are able to prevent that,” he said.