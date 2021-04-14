EXPLAINER: Chauvin defense suggests prone position not risky

Alpert recalled the words of a police trainer in Florida: “The ground is your friend and then it becomes angry.”

Minneapolis committed to training officers on the dangers of positional asphyxia in a $3 million settlement following the 2010 death of David Smith, whom officers subdued with a Taser and pinned face down for minutes.

Steven Bird, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, said restraining and weighing down volunteers is “completely different” to police holding handcuffed suspects to the ground.

“You can’t do a study that would adequately recapitulate the circumstances under which the patient died in restraint,” he said.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Legal experts say the case against Chauvin boils down to two questions: Did his actions cause Floyd’s death? Were those actions reasonable?

Nelson says Chauvin did what he was trained to do and that Floyd’s drug use and underlying health conditions caused his death. He's hoping jurors will agree the research supports those arguments.