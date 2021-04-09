EXPLAINER: 'Contributing' factors in Floyd death key to case

“The other significant conditions are things that played a role in the death, but didn’t directly cause the death,” testified Dr. Andrew Baker, the chief medical examiner for Hennepin County.

In this case, Baker said Floyd's health conditions and use of drugs did not "cause the subdual or neck restraint” by police.

Documenting contributing conditions also can add to an understanding of public health, Dr. Lindsey Thomas, a forensic pathologist who retired in 2017 from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, testified Friday. Each piece of information on a death certificate becomes a data point for public health officials, she said.

“We aren’t just thinking about this particular person and their cause and manner of death,” she said. “We’re also thinking, ‘The state and federal government collect data on why do people die.’”

Dr. Michael Graham, a professor of forensic pathology at Saint Louis University’s School of Medicine who is not involved in the Chauvin case, said that's why it is important for medical examiners to be precise in listing contributing conditions. If someone dies in a car crash, a minor sexually transmitted disease isn't relevant to their death, he said.