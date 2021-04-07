EXPLAINER: Did Floyd really yell, 'I ate too many drugs?'

“Does it sound like he says, ‘I ate too many drugs?’” Nelson asked.

“I can’t make that out,” Stiger replied. Nelson let the subject drop with Stiger, but replayed the clip and posed the question again for the lead investigator from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Senior Special Agent James Reyerson.

The agent agreed with Nelson that that's what Floyd appeared to say — a win for the defense.

But prosecutor Matthew Frank wasn't going to let that stand. He got Reyerson to say he had not closely listened that passage before. After a break to regroup, Frank replayed a longer clip from the same body cam video,

“Having heard it in context, you’re able to tell what Mr. Floyd is saying there?” Frank asked.

“I believe Mr. Floyd was saying, ‘I ain’t do no drugs,’" Reyerson replied.

"So it’s all different than what you were asked about when you only saw a portion of the video, correct?' Frank asked

"Yes, sir,” the agent said.

———

