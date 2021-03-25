EXPLAINER: How is officer's duty relevant to Floyd case?

“I think he’s passing out,” one says.

Officer Thomas Lane twice asks Chauvin whether they should roll Floyd on his side, while bystanders shout at the officers, expressing fear for Floyd’s condition, asking whether he has a pulse and whether he is breathing.

The officers show no apparent urgency as one of them, J. Kueng, checks for a pulse and says he cannot find one.

Floyd was later declared dead at a hospital.

“Given the facts, given the situation, what would a reasonable officer have thought or surmised in that situation?” said David Schultz, a law professor at the University of Minnesota and Hamline University. “The jury has to decide, given all that, did Chauvin act in such a way that he exceeded his authorization under state law.”

WHAT CAUSED FLOYD’S DEATH?

Defense attorney Eric Nelson has repeatedly sought to use evidence from the 2019 arrest, when Floyd swallowed drugs and a paramedic told him he had dangerously high blood pressure. Nelson argued that striking similarities in the two arrests justified the jury hearing about the earlier one.