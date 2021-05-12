EXPLAINER: How will judge's ruling affect Chauvin sentence?

DOES ANYTHING ELSE GO INTO SENTENCING?

Osler said attorneys for both sides will now present arguments on whether an upward departure is appropriate and how long they believe the sentence should be. Cahill will also pore over a pre-sentence investigation report, which is usually nonpublic. It's typically prepared by a probation officer and includes highly personal information such as family history and mental health issues. It also includes details of the offense and the harm it caused others and the community.

TIME ACTUALLY SERVED?

No matter what sentence Chauvin gets, in Minnesota it's presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of the penalty in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole.

That means if Chauvin is sentenced to 30 years, he would likely serve 20 behind bars, as long as he causes no problems in prison. Once on supervised release, he could be sent back to prison if he violates conditions of his parole.

WILL WE HEAR FROM CHAUVIN?