EXPLAINER: How will jury deliberations work in Chauvin case?

The jurors will have a verdict form for each count. Cahill told jurors that the jury foreperson should mark an “X” by the words “guilty” or “not guilty, and then date and sign the verdict form. When the verdict forms for each count are completed, they will be placed in an envelope, sealed and given to a deputy who will give them to the court.

The jury will return to the courtroom and the verdict will be read publicly.

WHAT'S IT LIKE TO WAIT?

“Any trial lawyer will tell you that the time waiting for a jury to come back are the longest hours of any day,” Osler said. “And I think the whole country is going to share that feeling on this one.”

A HUGE RESPONSIBILITY

The jurors selected for the case said they could weigh the evidence fairly and impartially. And the judge reminded them of that as they embarked on deliberations.

Cahill told jurors they must not let bias, prejudice, passion, sympathy or public opinion influence their decision, and they must not consider any consequences or penalties. He said the verdict must be unanimous and based only on the evidence presented in court and the law as he provides.