EXPLAINER: Is defense blaming acquaintance in Floyd’s death?

What prosecutors don’t want, one legal observer said, is the defense firing a series of questions at Hall, such as whether he gave Floyd potent drugs on May 25, only for Hall to say each time he wasn't answering on constitutional grounds.

“The state doesn’t want Hall up on the stand with the defense having a field day asking questions he won’t answer, and jurors assuming he is not answering because the answer is ‘yes,‘” said Mike Brandt, a Minnesota defense attorney who has been closely following the trial.

Prosecutors could grant Hall immunity, meaning nothing he said could be used against him. But Brandt said the state has no interest in making it easier for the defense to enter evidence that doesn’t help the state.

DOES HALL HAVE THE RIGHT NOT TO TESTIFY?

If ordered to, Hall must take the witness stand. However, he is within his rights to invoke his Fifth Amendment right not to answer questions that could implicate him in a crime.

Judge Cahill said the constitutional protection “is a broad one.” But he also said it is the judge who decides — on a question-by-question basis — whether answering a question could put a witness in legal jeopardy.