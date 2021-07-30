EXPLAINER: Is Minnesota doing enough to limit evictions?

Finding a way to gradually end the state's eviction moratorium that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz imposed in the early days of the pandemic was one of the priorities for the Legislature's special session in June. Negotiators announced a bipartisan agreement that they said offered strong protections and clear timelines for people who owe back rent to secure assistance, which is paid directly to landlords.

Under the new rules, landlords are required through Oct. 12 to send notices to tenants who are behind on their rent 15 days prior to eviction for nonpayment. Landlords on June 30 got the right to start evicting tenants who were behind on rent and who qualified for rental assistance but refused to apply for it.

Since July 14, landlords have been allowed to evict tenants who “materially violate” other terms of their lease agreements, but not just for failing to pay rent. Tenants who haven't paid their rent and aren't eligible for COVID-19 rental assistance can be evicted starting Sept. 12. As of Oct. 12, all eviction protections will be lifted except for eligible renters with pending aid applications. Tenants who have claimed but not yet received the state aid are protected from eviction until next June 1.

WHAT’S BEING DONE TO HELP MINNESOTANS FACING EVICTION?