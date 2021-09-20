EXPLAINER: New charge unlikely for ex-cops in Floyd death

Pacyga agreed, saying that in light of the Noor ruling, “I don’t see how the prosecution could ever justify trying to charge any of Chauvin’s co-defendants with aiding and abetting a third-degree murder.” He said it's clear Chauvin's act was targeted at one person.

Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe as Chauvin pinned him to the ground. Kueng and Lane helped restrain Floyd; Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, and Lane held Floyd’s legs, according to evidence in state court. Thao held back bystanders and kept them from intervening.

The attorney general’s office, which is prosecuting the case, said it is studying the Supreme Court decision.

WAS THIS CHARGE EVEN POSSIBLE?

This was a legal question even before the Noor ruling. Defense attorney Deborah Ellis argued before the Court of Appeals that it was legally impossible for Lane, Kueng and Thao to be charged with aiding and abetting third-degree murder.

She said to aid and abet, the accomplice, principle actor and accessories must all be of the same mindset. She said to aid and abet third-degree murder, “you would have to intentionally aid ... an irrational frame of mind of somebody else.” Appeals Court Judge Renee Worke called her argument “novel."