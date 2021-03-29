EXPLAINER: Pandemic shapes ex-officer's trial in Floyd death

But Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ordered them anyway, citing intense interest in the trial, the limited courtroom space and the need for transparency. Cahill also cited Chauvin’s right to a public trial.

COURTROOM SETUP

There is no traditional jury box and gallery. Jurors are seated at widely spaced desks, as are the prosecution, the defense, a court reporter, one seat each for the Floyd and Chauvin families and two for pool reporters. Plastic barriers have been erected throughout the courtroom, hand sanitizer is everywhere and participants wear masks most of the time.

Chauvin was initially supposed to be tried at the same time as the other three officers at the scene of Floyd's arrest, but Cahill determined that the county's largest courtroom simply couldn't be made to accommodate four defendants and their defense teams all at once. The other three officers go on trial in August.

SIDEBARS