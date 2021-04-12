EXPLAINER: Prosecution explores Floyd's 'spark of life'

“He used to make the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches,” he recalled, explaining: “George couldn’t cook. He couldn’t boil water.”

Jurors were riveted and focused on Philonise Floyd as he talked about his brother. At least one juror appeared charmed and nodded as he described how his older brother used to constantly measure himself because he wanted to be taller.

But Philonise Floyd became tearful as he told the jury about his brother's deep pain over his mother's death in 2018. “He loved her so dearly,” he recalled, but his brother was not able to get back to Houston before she died.

“It hurt him a lot,” he said. "And when we went to the funeral, it’s just, George just sat there at the casket, over and over again. He would just say, ‘Mama, Mama,’ over and over again. And I didn’t know what to tell him because I was in pain, too. We all were hurtin’ and he was just kissing her and just kissing her. He didn’t want to leave the casket.”

But he smiled when he was shown a picture of George Floyd with his daughter, who he said is now 7.

WHAT DID THE JURY LEARN FROM ROSS?