EXPLAINER: Questioning blurs meaning of 'lawful but awful'

“These are situations where the police go to someone's house and someone's in crisis,” he said. “The outcome is a tragedy for everyone — for the family and also for the police officer who doesn't want to take someone's life.”

Peter Moskos, a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former Baltimore police officer, said the “lawful but awful” distinction isn't likely to enter into police officers' shop talk. Police are more likely to use terms like “good” or “bad," meaning justified or not after a coworker fires on someone.

“The lawful part is based on, would a reasonable officer see an imminent threat at the time they pulled the trigger?” Moskos said. “Lawful but awful takes the context into it a bit more.”

The concept also has been applied to topics outside policing, including drone warfare and legal industries like gambling or tobacco that can cause broad harm.

WILL IT HELP CHAUVIN'S DEFENSE?

Nelson has argued that Chauvin followed his training and he has suggested that the illegal drugs in Floyd’s system and his underlying health conditions are what killed him, not Chauvin’s knee. His broad suggestion that a police officer's actions could be seen as “awful” while still being lawful fits into that argument.