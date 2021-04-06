EXPLAINER: What is excited delirium?

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for the officer on trial in George Floyd’s death has raised the concept of excited delirium as testimony examines whether reasonable force was used on Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, 45, who is white, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death. Floyd, 46, was arrested outside a neighborhood market on May 25 after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A panicky-sounding Floyd writhed and claimed to be claustrophobic as police tried to put him in the squad car.

Some background on the much-debated phrase excited delirium and how it figures in Chauvin's trial:

HOW HAS EXCITED DELIRIUM COME UP?

It came up Tuesday as Nicole Mackenzie, a Minneapolis police officer who trains other officers in medical care, testified for the prosecution. Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson asked Mackenzie what excited delirium is and how officers are trained to recognize and respond to it.

Mackenzie described it as a combination of “psychomotor agitation, psychosis, hypothermia, a wide variety of other things you might see in a person or rather bizarre behavior.”