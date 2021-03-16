EXPLAINER: What is the impact of racially diverse juries?

WHY ARE DIVERSE JURIES MORE LIKELY TO DELIVER FAIRER VERDICTS?

Alan Tuerkheimer, a Chicago-based jury consultant who advises lawyers nationwide, said when a jury shares the same ethnic background, gender and overall outlook, the panel's members are less likely to question their own biases and preconceptions heading into deliberations.

“With diverse juries, there are more vantage points,” he said. “They are not all going to have the same assumptions. That makes for a richer deliberation.”

Diversity can serve jurors well during deliberations as they sort through evidence and assess trial testimony.

“Jurors from different cultures may have different BS meters,” Tuerkheimer said. “That is a stepping stone to getting a verdict right.”

DOES DATA SUPPORT THE IDEA THAT SINGLE-RACE JURIES ACT DIFFERENTLY?

Research on the subject is notoriously difficult, in part because each criminal case is unique.

A leading researcher on the subject, Samuel R. Sommers, found in a 2006 study based on mock trials that all-white juries are more prone to convict Black defendants. But the study also found whites on a jury readily became more thorough and more conscientious when non-whites were added.