EXPLAINER: Why jurors can't be dismissed based on their race

The issue of race looms large over the trial of a white former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death last May of George Floyd, a Black man.

The racial makeup of the jury that will decide Derek Chauvin's fate has been no exception, as observers carefully watch the jury selection process that started Tuesday and could last up to three weeks. Prosecutors have already challenged the dismissal of two potential jurors, objecting that defense attorneys threw out the Hispanic man and woman based on their race.

While the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that attorneys cannot dismiss a juror based solely on their race, veteran lawyers and researchers say there are plenty of ways attorneys can indirectly shape a jury's racial makeup if they believe it will help their case.

HOW ARE JURIES SELECTED?

Once a pool of potential jurors reaches a courtroom, defense attorneys and prosecutors use a complicated rubric to determine who will end up on the jury. In the Chauvin trial, the jury will comprise 12 members and two alternates. While the goal objectively is to seat an unbiased jury, both sides try to remove people who may view their case unfavorably.