EXPLAINER: Why would an expert witness go without pay?

The point immediately struck Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minnesota, as an unusual arrangement that could benefit the prosecution team.

She said Blackwell's decision to raise it as he introduced Tobin to the jurors seemed to be clear strategy.

“I think the state is very much getting out in front,” she said. “This is a renowned medical expert who’s not a hired gun. He’s someone who is simply so concerned about this issue, that he’s here to share his expertise for free. I think that’s exactly how they want to paint him.”

Experts will sometimes offer a discounted rate when criminal defendants are struggling financially or because their area of expertise is narrow, Moran said.

She and other experts struggled to name another expert witness for the government who declined payment.

The Chauvin case is unusual in many ways. Some of the prosecuting attorneys also are working for free, and two of the attorneys in the courtroom each day are assistant attorneys general.