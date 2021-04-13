EXPLAINER: Will ex-officer on trial for Floyd death testify?

“They could ask Chauvin over and over, ‘Now is Floyd a threat here? OK, his eyes are closed. His body went limp. Is he a threat there?‘” said Brandt. He added: “Can you imagine how powerful that will be?”

If Chauvin can't offer plausible answers or insults jurors' intelligence, he could increase his chances of conviction on all counts, Brandt said.

IS CHAUVIN LIKABLE ENOUGH TO TESTIFY?

Most lawyers want to be sure jurors will like their clients before putting them on the stand, Brandt said, adding that nothing he has seen from Chauvin suggests he would come off as sympathetic.

“Chauvin doesn’t come across as a warm and pleasant person. And jurors want to see a caring and empathetic person. That is the one big liability: If jurors don’t like Chauvin, his fate is sealed.”

Chicago-based attorney Steve Greenberg agreed. If Chauvin rubs jurors the wrong way, it could backfire, said Greenberg.

“You run the risk of jurors hating him even more if he testifies, and him going down on murder charges,” he said.

WHAT MIGHT CHAUVIN SAY IN HIS DEFENSE?