 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Families shattered by tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi

A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces

  • Updated
  • 0

KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A storm system that spawned dozens of reported tornadoes from east Texas to the Florida Panhandle was all but done with the South on Thursday after killing at least three people and uprooting families across Louisiana, where some homes were blown into pieces.

Elsewhere, heavy snow and high winds meant more blizzards in the northern Midwest from the Dakotas through Michigan, and more ice and snow causing trouble in places from the Appalachians through New England.

The National Weather Service can take days to confirm whether destructive winds were in fact tornadoes, but the impact was clear in places like Caddo Parish, Louisiana, where a man went out for groceries and returned to discover his mobile home was gone, and with it, his wife and son.

“You go to search a house and the house isn’t even there, so where do you search?” Gov. John Bel Edwards said as he toured the mile-long (1.6-kilometer) path of destruction in rural Keithville, south of Shreveport.

People are also reading…

The body of 8-year-old Nikolus Little was found in the woods. The body of his mother, Yoshiko A. Smith, 30, was discovered later, under storm debris. “He just went to go shopping for his family, came home and the house was gone,” Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Sgt. Casey Jones said.

Another Keithville man, William Walls, said a tornado picked up his home and tossed it into his brother’s house next door as he found himself stuck outside on his brother's back porch. Videos he posted on Facebook show the shredded remains.

“This is my house,” Walls said. “I watched it pick my trailer up and throw it into there.”

An outpouring of support was evident in Union Parish, near the Arkansas line, where a gymnasium was busy with volunteers and survivors going through stacks of donated clothing. Farmerville Mayor John Crow said an apartment complex where 50 families lived was badly damaged, a neighboring trailer park with about 10 homes was wiped out, and about 30 homes were damaged along nearby Lake D’Arbonne.

Patsy Andrews of Farmerville struggled to contain her tears as she described how she survived with her daughter, son and baby boy. A strange wind blew open the front door and her son barely managed to shut and lock it when her daughter got the tornado alert and yelled for them to get down, she said.

“By the time we landed on the floor, all we could hear was ‘Pow Pow!' like gunshots,” as their windows shattered, she said. ”We was crawling, it was dark, and my baby was on the couch, he was asleep. … We thought we lost him. So my son went and grabbed him off the couch, because it was still popping like glass."

“The only thing we know to do was just crying, we was screaming, just calling on Jesus. We pushed the bathroom door open and somehow y’all -- it wasn’t nobody but God – we all grabbed each other, we jumped in the tub. All we could do was just pray. It was very devastating.”

“Thankfully everybody in our community is safe. I like how we came together," Andrews said, looking around the gymnasium. "Now we have to step up for our own town. And I think that’s the best, because it shows people -- it shows that people love you, it shows that people care.”

Possible twisters also pummeled parts of New Orleans and its neighboring parishes. A woman was found dead and eight people were hospitalized with injuries in St. Charles Parish after a suspected tornado struck the community of Killona along the Mississippi River.

“She was outside the residence, so we don’t know exactly what happened,” St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne said of the woman killed. “There was debris everywhere. She could have been struck. We don’t know for sure. But this was a horrific and a very violent tornado.”

Other possible twisters struck Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes — including areas badly damaged by a March tornado. St. Bernard Sheriff Jimmy Pohlman said the latest tornado damage covered a roughly 2-mile (3.2-kilometer) stretch. Parish President Guy McInnis said the damage was less than in the March tornado though numerous roofs were blown away or damaged.

New Orleans emergency director Collin Arnold said business and residences in the city suffered significant wind damage, largely on the river's west bank. One home collapsed, injuring four people. “The last word we had is that they were stable,” Arnold said.

Five others were injured in New Iberia, Louisiana, where a possible twister smashed the windows of Iberia Medical Center, the hospital said.

And in Mississippi, a suspected tornado destroyed four large chicken houses, one containing 5,000 roosters, Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said, and mobile homes at a park in Sharkey County were shredded.

About 10,000 customers remained without power in Louisiana, and more than 100,000 lost electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. Forecasters expect more blizzard conditions in places across the Upper Midwest, and ice and snow from the central Appalachians into the Northeast. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch through Friday afternoon. Residents from West Virginia to Vermont were told to watch for a possible significant mix of snow, ice and sleet.

McGill reported from New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

Ex-cop who kneeled on George Floyd’s back gets 3.5-year term

The former Minneapolis police officer who held down George Floyd’s back as one of his colleagues kneeled on the Black man’s neck has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison. J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. He is already serving a federal sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights, and the state and federal sentence will be served at the same time. Kueng appeared at his sentencing via a video feed from a federal prison in Ohio. When given the chance to address the court, he declined.

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on COVID-19 shots

Fewer than 20% of Minnesotans are current on their COVID-19 shots ahead of the Christmas holiday, and health officials say that has them worried. State Epidemiologist Ruth Lynfield told reporters Tuesday that Minnesota is doing “better than the vast majority of the nation,” but its vaccinations numbers are still “way below” where they should be. Minnesota is experiencing high case numbers and hospitalizations for COVID-19, influenza and the respiratory virus RSV. Lynfield urges Minnesotans who aren’t up to date on their COVID-19 and flu shots to get them now before the holidays are in full swing.

Former University of Iowa President Boyd dies at age 95

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday. He was 95. The university declined to give a cause of death. Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 29, 1927. He received bachelor of science in law and bachelor of laws degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master of law and doctor of juridical science degrees from the University of Michigan. He served as president at Iowa from 1969 to 1981, when he became president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. He later returned to the UI as a law professor and served as interim president in 2002 and 2003.

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor confirmed as federal judge

The U.S. Senate has confirmed Jerry Blackwell — one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd — as the next federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Minnesota prosecutor: Deputies 'justified' in Otsego killing

A Minnesota prosecutor says sheriff’s deputies were “completely justified” in fatally shooting a man who they say threatened them with a knife. The shooting happened in Otsego in August when 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen said he was going to Faribault to kill people. Hansen had been living with his aunt and uncle, who called the police. When deputies arrived, Hansen grabbed a steak knife with a 6-inch blade from the kitchen and ran across a neighbor's yard, where his uncle said he heard gunfire. The Star Tribune reports that Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes says the deputies will not face charges. Hansen had a history of mental health issues.

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

3 bald eagles die, 10 sick after eating euthanized animals

At least 13 bald eagles were likely poisoned by scavenging the carcasses of euthanized animals that were improperly disposed of at a Minnesota landfill and three of the majestic birds have died. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that state and federal wildlife officials are investigating after the eagles were found this month near the Pine Bend Landfill in the Minneapolis suburb of Inver Grove Heights. Ten of the birds are now in intensive care at the University of Minnesota Raptor Center. The center's executive director Victoria Hall says she's optimistic those eagles will recover.

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Jewish Americans confront antisemitism with resolve, worry

Across the United States, many Jewish Americans are closely following the recent high-profile surge in antisemitic rhetoric and actions. There’s a mix of anxiety and resolve in their communities. There’s also yearning that a broader swath of Americans, including leaders across the political spectrum, speak out forcefully against those who perpetrate or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred. Pittsburgh rabbi Seth Adelson says anxiety in the Jewish community in the city is even higher than four years ago, when 11 worshippers were killed by a gunman at a synagogue near his temple.

St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

St. Paul police release body, car camera video of shooting

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, have released video from body and squad car cameras that they say shows an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the man he fatally shot. Twenty-four-year-old Howard Johnson died at a hospital after the Monday shooting. His family and community members have been calling on police to make video of the incident public. Johnson’s stepfather says the newly released video clips do not meet the family’s desire for transparency. But Sgt. Cody Blanshan’s attorney says the video shows his client's use of deadly force was justified. Blanshan remains on administrative leave.

Squirrel shooter arrested after bullet breaks child's window

A 76-year-old Minnesota man is facing criminal charges because he was shooting at a squirrel and a bullet went through a child’s bedroom window in a neighboring home. East Grand Forks police say they arrested the man Sunday after his neighbor reported some bullet holes in the siding of their home and a hole in the window of their son’s bedroom. Police say the man told officers he had shot at squirrels at least six times over the past two years because he considered it “war” when they got into his bird feeder.

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple confirms their Airtags are being used by stalkers and thieves

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News