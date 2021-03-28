Fargo authorities assist in rescue after kayak overturns

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — First responders helped rescue a kayaker after the watercraft capsized near a dike on the Red River in downtown Fargo, authorities said.

The incident was reported about 3:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Fargo Fire Department. One male occupant of the kayak had made it to shore by the time authorities arrived on scene. A female occupant had to be pulled to shore by firefighters because a swift current and poor footing left her stuck in waist-deep water.

Firefighters and FM Ambulance personnel began warming both patients because of the cold water temperatures. Both patients refused further treatment. They returned home in their own vehicle.

Authorities say the current temperature of the Red River is 43 degrees and caution that the effects of hypothermia begin within 3 to 5 minutes at that temperature. The Red River borders North Dakota and Minnesota.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0