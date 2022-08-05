 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Fargo house tests hemp as construction material

  • 0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The two small houses are going up on the back half of a lot just off a busy street, not far from downtown Fargo.

“These homes are identical in blueprint, they’re 13 by 23, with 12 foot ceilings, there’s a loft in each of them,” explains Grassroots Development president Justin Berg, the man behind this one-of-a-kind construction and research project.

One of the houses is built with a traditional wood frame, fiberglass insulation and covered with that shiny white house wrap material.

A second house a few feet away also has a wood frame but the walls are filled with 12 inches of hempcrete, giving it a brown, textured look inside and out.

The raw material is called hurd. It’s the inner woody core of the hemp plant, chipped into small pieces.

The hurd is mixed with a lime binder and water.

People are also reading…

“And you blend the mixture to a consistency, a nice sort of chicken salad — is our joke —consistency,” said Grassroots Development sustainability consultant Sydney Glup. “And we hand packed, physically hand packed, this entire house.”

They were guided through the process by Bismarck, N.D.-based Homeland Hempcrete, but the process was easy to learn said Glup, just a lot of work schlepping buckets of the material, dumping it into forms and packing it so the walls would be even after the forms were removed.

The hempcrete walls need to cure for six weeks before they are covered inside and out with a finish layer of plaster.

These homes might become short-term rentals, but the primary purpose is research.

“We’re just trying to get that concrete nonbiased research to contribute to the industry so we can troubleshoot and figure out how to do better,” said Glup. “We want it to be so that anybody who wants a healthier dwelling can afford it.”

To collect data, sensors are tucked into the walls of both houses to monitor moisture and air temperature. Energy consumption will also be closely monitored.

“This from my knowledge, is the only study of its kind,” said Riley Gordon, principal engineer with the Minnesota-based Agricultural Utilization Research Institute, a non-profit organization partially funded by the state, which helps develop new markets for Minnesota crops.

“We’re just looking to bring to leverage the opportunity of having these two buildings built side by side,” said Gordon. “They’re identical, it’s perfect for a controlled study.”

Gordon is working with a Minneapolis-based Center for Energy and Environment, which will analyze the data collected from each home.

These hempcrete walls don’t provide structural support, two by six wood studs give the wall strength.

Hemp is touted as a healthier alternative to insulation, reducing mold by creating walls that breathe, providing excellent insulating properties and serving as thermal mass, storing heat. The material is also flame resistant.

But Gordon said there’s a need for data to validate some of those claims.

“Up till now, a lot of the talk has just been a lot of claims that haven’t really been backed up by a whole lot of data,” he said. “So I think this is going to, for good or for worse, provide some answers to questions that I’ve heard pretty often about this material. So I think it’s a very important study, and timely.”

The cost of construction is about 25 percent higher for the hemp house. That’s partly because raw materials are still hard to find and expensive. But Justin Berg also believes this research will show hemp construction can save money long term.

“Paying more upfront and getting those savings over time by energy usage, you know, having a biodegradable structure. You start measuring out the materials and its impact and I think that’s where we’re hoping to help shine a light on it,” said Berg.

To purchase raw material that met their standards for consistency, Berg said they had to buy the hurd in 400 pound bags from a company in Kansas and ship it to Fargo.

There are at least two new hemp processors starting in Minnesota, and Berg is building a processing facility in Wahpeton that he plans to have operational later this year, but he expects it will take months to fine tune the processing to turn out a high quality product.

Berg says there’s still a steep learning curve, from farmers who grow the crop to processors turning out raw materials, but he’s willing to invest in the belief that hemp will become a sustainable construction alternative.

“It’s definitely the early days, and I think in 10 years, you’ll see an industry that has a real impact,” he said.

The region will need more hemp processing capacity to bring raw material prices down, and farmers need to be convinced hemp is a viable alternative crop, said Berg.

He would like to see the federal government do more to encourage hemp production as an alternative crop that could also help combat climate change by storing climate-warming carbon.

“You look at something that’s going to help sequester carbon in the soil with a deep taproot crop as well as being put into materials that are stored for 100 plus years and continue to sequester carbon,” said Berg.

But ultimately, farmers will need a consistent market for the crop, and the construction industry will need to accept hemp as a viable alternative material. Berg hopes this research project on a tiny plot of land in Fargo, will help convince more builders and consumers to give hemp a try.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lost dog reappears after 29 days in northern woods

A dog that spent nearly a month lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area has been reunited with its owners. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Luigi, a black Labrador retriever mix, disappeared on June 25 while his owners, Zane Brunette and Max McKernan, were navigating a portage between lakes Kawasachong and Polly, about 30 miles northwest of Lutsen. Brunette and McKernan posted photos of Luigi all over the region. Finally, on July 24, a woman named Marit Warren encountered Luigi outside the cabin she was staying in at Loon Lake Lodge, at least 30 miles from the spot where the dog disappeared. Brunette raced to the lodge and brought the dog home to Minneapolis. Luigi lost 25 pounds during his wanderings.

Simon visits Minneapolis suburb to tout election security

Simon visits Minneapolis suburb to tout election security

Secretary of State Steve Simon visited a suburban Minneapolis elections office for a public display of tests on voting equipment to ensure accurate results ahead of the state’s primary election on Aug. 9. The event Wednesday was part of a continuing effort by Simon and others to assure the public they can trust the election system and its results in an age where election misinformation is rampant. Simon called disinformation about elections “the number one threat to democracy in America.” He and Burnsville's city clerk took questions from more than two dozen members of the public.

Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

Floyd family, others see inequality in penalties for ex-cops

Three former Minneapolis police officers went before a federal judge during the last week to be sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, and for each man, U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson handed out penalties well below what prosecutors sought and below federal guidelines. While Derek Chauvin got 21 years in federal prison, the other officers got sentences ranging from 2 1/2 to 3 1/2 years. For some Floyd family members and activists, the penalties were too small — and a bitter reminder of a justice system they say does not treat all people equally. Floyd's uncle, Selwyn Jones, said the judicial system favored people who should be locked up forever.

ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

ND abortion clinic says Minnesota move won't delay services

The owner and operator of North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic says a judge’s ruling that will delay the closing of the state's lone abortion clinic should provide more than enough time for her to move it a few miles away to Minnesota. Red River Women’s Clinic director Tammi Kromenaker said Thursday that she was prepared to reopen her Fargo clinic in neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, next week if the state’s abortion ban had taken effect Thursday. She says now, she'll have more time to ensure everything goes smoothly when she reopens in Moorhead, likely within the next month. Minnesota has become an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest.

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

17-year-old killed, 4 hurt in stabbings on Wisconsin river

A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. The sheriff's office said Sunday their conditions ranged from serious to critical. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.

Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describe as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. The Star Tribune reports that Jensen said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight. Minnesota Democratic Party Chairman Ken Martin says Jensen is trying to walk back previous comments and believes if elected the Watertown family physician would attempt to pass an abortion law without exceptions for rape and incest.

Daunte Wright's passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer

Daunte Wright's passenger sues Minneapolis suburb, officer

The woman who was in Daunte Wright’s vehicle when he was fatally shot by police in a Minneapolis suburb last year is suing the city and the former officer who killed him. The lawsuit says 21-year-old Alayna Albrecht-Payton of St. Paul was physically and mentally injured when Wright’s vehicle crashed after Kim Potter shot him on April 11, 2021. Potter has said she mistook her firearm for her Taser when she fired at the 20-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center. Potter, who is white, was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in his death and sentenced to two years in prison.

Rochester police fatally shoot ax-wielding robbery suspect

A Rochester police officer fatally shot a robbery suspect who was armed with an ax. Police say the man stole cash from a Rochester business about 11 p.m. on Friday and fled in a van. Officers located the van about two hours later, at which time the suspect got out of the vehicle and charged at an officer who fired his weapon. Attempts to revive the man failed and he later died from his injuries. Police say the officer involved in the shooting has been with the department for more than a year but has previous law enforcement experience. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

Minnesota case weighs right to emergency contraception

A trial in Minnesota is expected to decide whether a woman’s human rights were violated when a pharmacist denied her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. Andrea Anderson, a mother of five from McGregor, sued under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after the pharmacist refused to accommodate her request due to his religious beliefs. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, including issues related to pregnancy and childbirth. The trial in the civil case comes amid national political debate about contraception under federal law with the U.S. House last week passing a bill that would guarantee the right to contraception. Jury selection in Aitkin County was scheduled to start Monday, with the case expected to conclude before the end of the week.

Watch Now: Related Video

US charges four police officers in killing of Breonna Taylor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News