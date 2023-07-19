FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police officer’s use of deadly force justified when gunman shot his colleagues, North Dakota attorney general says.
AP
Fargo police officer’s use of deadly force justified when gunman shot his colleagues, North Dakota attorney general says
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Convenience stores are swamped as the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots soar to some of their largest in the history of the games. The Mega…
As the U.S. struggles with prescription drug shortages, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has advanced a modest plan that she hopes will prod Wash…
Religious freedom vs. 'gray water.' AP explains ruling favoring Amish families who shun septic tanks
A long-running religious freedom case has come full circle with a court ruling over the way a deeply conservative Amish community disposes of …
Fargo's police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North …
Members of an LGBTQ+ advocacy group are calling on the mayor of a southern Minnesota city to either meet their demands or resign. That comes a…