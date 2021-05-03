Fargo woman accused of driving through burial service

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota woman was charged Monday after witnesses say she drove over several graves at a Fargo cemetery and nearly hit two people attending a burial.

Fargo police said the incident happened Saturday at Riverside Cemetery. Blair Whitten, of Barnesville, Minnesota, is charged in Cass County District Court with misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

“Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk of serious bodily injury to persons in the cemetery,” police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker said.

No one was injured, KVRR-TV reported. Court documents do not list an attorney for Whitten and a phone number for her could not be found.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KVRR-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0