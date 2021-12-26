Fast-moving storm to affect travel in Upper Midwest states

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A winter storm system was building steam in South Dakota Sunday and has prompted weather alerts in eastern North Dakota, northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

The storm was expected to move quickly from southwest to northeast and could dump up to a foot of snow in some areas of eastern North Dakota and northern Minnesota. The heaviest snow was expected to begin in the late afternoon in North Dakota and overnight in Minnesota, the weather service said.

“Generally, we should see accumulations ranging from 5 to 8 inches on the low end, and upwards of 12 inches where stronger bands develop,” the weather service said in a release.

Potential drifting could make travel nearly impossible with blowing snow becoming more of a factor on Monday, forecasters said. There’s a possibility of rain and freezing rain and drizzle in southern Wisconsin.

In addition, lake-effect snow along Lake Superior in northeastern Minnesota coupled with winds up to 40 mph “will have to be monitored closely” for a potential blizzard warning, meteorologists said. Some lakeside communities could see up to 18 inches of snow.

Another system on a similar track will follow for Tuesday into Wednesday with dangerous wind chills possible the remainder of the week.

