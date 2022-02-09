Fatal accident at 3M plant in Alexandria investigated

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (AP) — An investigation is underway into a fatal accident at a 3M plant in western Minnesota.

Authorities in Alexandria say a female employee got caught in some machinery early Tuesday during an overnight shift.

The Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration is trying to determine how the worker became trapped, the agency said.

A statement from company officials at 3M’s headquarters in Maplewood said emergency response protocols were enacted in response to the incident, and the local police and fire departments and OSHA were notified.

The worker’s identity has not been released.

The plant, which began operations in 1967, provides industrial customers with coated abrasives for metal fabrication, automotive manufacturing and other uses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0